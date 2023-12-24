The Big Picture The Wheel of Time Season 2 blooper reel has been released featuring hilarious moments from the whole cast.

The TV series takes a fresh approach to the "Chosen One" trope and explores themes of gender and power dynamics.

Season 3 of The Wheel of Time will diverge from the books but will delve deeper into the characters' development, including Rand's self-discovery and Perrin's leadership qualities.

The Wheel of Time — the Prime Video series based on the epic fantasy book series of the same name written by Robert Jordan — has released a Season 2 blooper reel that has fans overwhelmed with love for their favorite characters! There’s dancing, Lanfear (Natasha O'Keeffe) is doing sit-ups, Perrin (Marcus Rutherford) is tripping, almost everyone is having tongue slips, and our hearts are full of laughs.

Diverging a bit from its source material, The Wheel of Time has a fresh perspective on the “Chosen One” trope, threads of gender, an excellent world-building perspective that explores many different cultures, sophisticated villains, and more. This has helped it strike a chord with those who appreciate a nice fantasy TV series — however, The Wheel of Time, starring Rosamund Pike as Moiraine, stands out because of its uniquely balanced portrayal of male and female power dynamics (also recently seen in Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire), a rare and refreshing take in a genre often dominated by male-centric narratives.

The Wheel of Time Season 2, released back in October 2023, primarily followed The Great Hunt, the second book in Jordan's series, while also integrating key elements and character developments from The Dragon Reborn, the third book. The upcoming Season 3 is expected to adapt The Shadow Rising, the fourth book in the series — the content from The Dragon Reborn is majorly skipped for the sake of the show because the character arcs are already ready for what’s to come in Season 3.

What to Expect From ‘The Wheel of Time’ Season 3?

Close

The cast of The Wheel of Time has already wrapped filming for Season 3. The exact plot details have been kept under wraps, but it’s certain that the series will not religiously follow the book! We saw Rand's experiences in Season 2, especially his interactions with Lanfear and Logain, which have set him on a path of deeper self-discovery and mastery of his powers as the Dragon Reborn. In Season 3, we can expect Rand to confront the challenges of his identity more directly, likely exploring his connection to the Aiel and his role as the Car'a'carn.

Perrin, on the other hand, as well as Egwene (Madeleine Madden) and Nynaeve (Zoë Robins), are poised for further development. Season 3 may also explore Perrin's leadership qualities and Egwene's growing abilities in dreamwalking. Also, with Liandrin’s (Kate Fleetwood) backstory revealed, Season 3 will likely follow Black Ajah within the White Tower, potentially leading to internal conflicts and power struggles among the Aes Sedai.

The Wheel of Time is available to stream on Prime Video in the US. Check out the four-minute Season 2 blooper reel below.

The Wheel of Time Set in a high fantasy world where magic exists, but only some can access it, a woman named Moiraine crosses paths with five young men and women. This sparks a dangerous, world-spanning journey. Based on the book series by Robert Jordan. Release Date November 19, 2021 Creator Rafe Judkins Cast Barney Harris , Rosamund Pike , Daniel Henney , Michael McElhatton , Sophie Okonedo , Peter Franzen Main Genre Fantasy Genres Fantasy , Sci-Fi Rating TV-14 Seasons 3 Streaming Service(s) Prime Video

Watch on Prime Video