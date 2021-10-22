The Amazon Prime Video official YouTube channel has released a new behind the scenes video for their upcoming fantasy series The Wheel of Time.

In the video, we get a look at some of the set pieces as star Rosamund Pike (Die Another Day, Wrath of the Titans) tells us about the show. She explains that The Wheel of Time takes place in an epic world of fantasy filled with "people who have extraordinary abilities and power." She then reveals that the stakes within the series will be incredibly high. We then hear from showrunner Rafe Judkins, who says that those high stakes are what make The Wheel of Time exciting, "it gives you something emotional and intangible that feels unbelievably special."

The Wheel of Time series, based on Robert Jordan's novel series by the same name, is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios. The story follows Moiraine (Pike), a member of an organization of women who can use magic. She takes a group of people on a journey across the world, as she believes one of them could be the reincarnation of the Dragon, a prophesied individual who can either destroy the world or save it.

Alongside Pike, the series will feature Josha Stradowski (Spangas, Just Friends), Marcus Rutherford (Obey, Bulletproof), Zoë Robins (The Killian Curse, Power Rangers Ninja Steal), Sophie Okonedo (Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, Tsunami: The Aftermath), Barney Harris (Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk, Clique), and Madeleine Madden (Ready for This, Picnic at Hanging Rock).

The show will premiere on Prime Video on November 19, 2021. Check out the behind the scenes video below:

