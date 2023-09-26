As The Wheel of Time (2021-) enters its second season, many more characters are starting to be introduced. This ranges from warriors, sailors, and, of course, channelers. Channelers are the magic users of the series. Typically, they are female and are able to use saidar, the female half of the One Power. However, there are a select few male users, who are able to use saidin, the male half of the Source for spells.

The original series of novels was written by the late Robert Jordan, who also wrote a companion guide to the 15 novel-long series. This companion guide lists the individual power levels of several magic users, many of whom have already appeared on the show.

10 Liandrin Guirale

Image via Prime Video

Liandrin (Kate Fleetwood) hasn't left a good impression on audiences with her authoritarian ways and her rivalry with the Blue Ajah. This is due to her being part of the Red Ajah. Those of the Red Ajah are known to be misandrist - they typically hate men - but apart from that, Liandrin is smug and very egotistical.

She often uses harsh methods in her teaching, especially towards the young novices. Which is why, naturally, she isn't permitted to teach them anymore. That said, her skill with the One Power is pretty much the same as that of Leane Sharif (Jennifer Cheon Garcia) and Sheriam Bayanar (Rima te Wiata). This is exhibited in the fact that she was able to capture a False Dragon and weave some pretty powerful spells.

9 Moiraine Damodred

Image via Amazon

Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) is an Aes Sedai of the Blue Ajah, and is the first Aes Sedai that the audience is introduced to. She is the one who travels to the Two Rivers with her Warder to seek out the Dragon Reborn. To grasp just how awesome and skilled with magic she is, watch one of the action scenes with her in it.

RELATED: 10 Best 'Wheel of Time' Characters, Ranked by Likability

Her ability to weave spells is pretty incredible and contrasts with her Warder's skill in combat nicely. Sadly, Moiraine has been cut off from the One Power in a recent showdown with the forces of Shadow, which leaves her not quite as fearsome as she used to be. However, the series has been hinting that she may be able to find her way back into the world of magic soon.

8 Siuan Sanche

Image via Amazon

Siuan (Sophie Okonedo) is the Amyrlin Seat of the White Tower, which makes her the head of all the Aes Sedai. Formerly of the Blue Ajah, she now belongs to all Ajahs and none due to her position. Apart from this, she is Moiraine's best friend. They trained in the tower together, becoming close friends and even escalating to friends with benefits.

Though she and Moiraine possess equal amounts of power, Siuan is still connected to the Source, and she holds an enormous amount of political power being in charge of the entire White Tower, which puts her just above Moiraine.

7 Elayne Trakand

Image via Amazon

Elayne (Ceara Coveney) is the princess of Andor, the land that encompasses the Two Rivers. She is also a novice at the White Tower and one of the many new characters introduced in Season 2. Turns out being a princess doesn't really protect you from being sent off to Tar Valon if you have some connection to the One Power.

RELATED: 10 Best Underrated Fantasy TV Shows To Stream After 'Rings of Power'

Though she hasn't used magic much, she seems to know a lot about it. What's more, her potential power level is much bigger than she or anyone else realizes at the moment. It's only a matter of time before they all figure out that she holds more power in her than the Amyrlin seat herself

6 Egwene al'Vere

Image via Amazon

Egwene (Madeleine Madden) is once again one of a pair of magic users who stand on equal ground. She and Elayne are pretty much the same in terms of power level, though neither of them have reached their full potential yet what with the fact that they're still novices and all.

What is remarkable is how quickly she grasps her lessons and is able to apply them. It's also remarkable that she seems to be able to channel quite a bit without getting too tired or burnt out. Fans of the novels know that there are great things in store for her, but it will be a long and difficult road to get there.

5 Logain Ablar

Image via Amazon

There's a reason that Logain (Álvaro Morte) fancies himself the Dragon Reborn despite all evidence to the contrary: because his skill with magic is immense. When he is first introduced, he is kept shielded by two different Aes Sedai, who have to constantly maintain their weaves in order to keep him from breaking free. Even then, that proves to not be enough.

Logain is dangerous and he knows it. While he has no love for the Dark One, he isn't exactly an ally either. Though, he could be a valuable asset depending on whichever side claims him.

4 Rand al'Thor

Image via Amazon

Rand (Josha Stradowski) is the Dragon Reborn, and is one of the most powerful characters in the series. He hasn't had many opportunities to use magic, but the first time he does, he produces a weave big enough to hold back the Black Wind in the Ways. This is no small feat and is what leads Rand to realize who he truly is.

However, he currently has no idea how to really use or control magic, which is a hindrance for sure. It is for this reason that he will be spending some time training under Logain, so he can figure out just what the heck he's doing.

3 Nynaeve al'Meara

Image via Amazon

Nynaeve (Zoë Robins) has an enormous level of potential with the One Power. She has roughly the same level of power as Rand, and is currently the most powerful known female channeler in the series. The problem is, she hasn't realized it yet. She has a block on her powers, allowing her to use magic only when she is angry or terrified.

RELATED: 10 "Wheel of Time" Book Characters Missing From Season 1

But in these emotional moments, Nynaeve really lets loose. The scope of her use of magic is truly something to behold. In Season 1 alone, she has caused a magical explosion big enough to knock down nearly everyone in the area, and at the same time, bring Lan (Daniel Henney) back from the brink of death, which was previously thought to be impossible by the other Aes Sedai.

2 Lanfear

Image via Amazon

Lanfear (Natasha O'Keeffe), under the alias of "Selene," is Rand's love interest in Season 2. She was just recently revealed to be one of the 13 Forsaken with the release of Episode 4. Being one of the Forsaken, she is thousands of years old and extremely skilled in the use of the One Power.

Though audiences haven't actually had much chance to see her power in action yet, she has an alternate weapon: her seductive charms. She is able to pull the wool over Rand's eyes and disguise who she truly is until the last possible moment when Rand is fortunately saved by Moiraine. Though Moiraine stabs Lanfear with a dagger, Lanfear, as Forsaken, cannot be killed, and is revealed to still be very much alive. Taking her down will not be easy for the heroes of the show.

1 Ishamael

Image via Amazon

Yes, unfortunately, it's true. Ishamael (Fares Fares), the Father of Lies, is currently the most powerful character in the show. This is because he is thousands of years old and is the Dark One's right-hand man. He is the chief of the 13 Forsaken, and the first one revealed to the audience.

He stands on relatively equal ground with Rand, however, Rand hasn't exactly had many opportunities to learn how to control his powers yet, nor has he learned how to really use them. This makes Ishamael the most powerful since he can bend saidin to his will and use it for his nefarious purposes. He is a force to be reckoned with that will certainly not go down easily.

KEEP READING: 10 Best Movies Like 'The Wheel of Time'