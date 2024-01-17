The Big Picture The Wheel of Time expands Logain's role in the first two seasons, adding more depth to his character and establishing his relationship with Rand.

In Season 2, Rand seeks help from Logain at the Cairhien asylum to learn how to control the One Power.

The show highlights the full strength of Rand's power as the Dragon Reborn and emphasizes the importance of accepting help from others in the upcoming Last Battle.

The Wheel of Time on Prime Video is no stranger to changing things from Robert Jordan's story, but therein lies the challenge of adapting a gargantuan fifteen-book series into a series. Some changes were subject to more criticism by longtime readers, while others were much more successful and made the same readers rethink their perspective. It could be argued that one of the changes that is actually improved by the show is Rand (Josha Stradowski) and Logain's (Álvaro Morte) relationship. In the books, Rand and Logain have surprisingly very little to do with each other at all, but the show has been playing a lot more with the dynamic between the two male channelers a lot more.

Logain Has Already Been Expanded on in 'The Wheel of Time'

A big fantasy show like this doesn't cast Álvaro Morte for a small role, and while Logain does have more to do later in the series, the show has chosen to make his role bigger in the first two seasons. The first time we meet Logain is in the third episode of Season 1, in a horse-drawn cage, captured by the Aes Sedai. Liandrin (Kate Fleetwood) explains that he is calling himself the Dragon Reborn, casting more viewer doubt on who truly is the Dragon in this age.

In the following episode, "The Dragon Reborn," Logain's story continues while he is still captured by the Aes Sedai, who are taking him to Tar Valon to stand trial before the Amyrlin Seat Siuan Sanche (Sophie Okonedo) for his crimes. Amid some squabbling between the Ajahs on what to do with Logain, he breaks free just as his followers arrive to attack. During his escape attempt, he displays his full strength and wounds nearly all that are in the room with him; however, he is outmatched by one person, Nynaeve (Zoë Robins), who heals everyone through her rage. Logain is subsequently gentled by the Aes Sedai, and taken prisoner again.

All of this, including the short trial he has in Tar Valon, was invented for the show. The only scene that is adapted from the book is when Rand and Mat see Logain being paraded through Tar Valon by the Aes Sedai. The scene is not without change, as it takes place inside the city of Caemlyn in the books. But the Wheel of Time show is not afraid to delve deeper into characters who become more important later on, and it's a good idea to set Logain up stronger early in the series, so the audience can have a better grasp on the character and his motivations.

Rand Seeking Help From Logain Makes Sense

In Season 2, after a few months have passed since we last saw the characters, we pick up with Rand sporting a newly-shaven head in Cairhien, in a relationship with the innkeeper Selene (Natasha O'Keeffe), and working a job at an asylum. Though he's not just there out of the goodness of his heart. While Rand shows great kindness to the people he is taking care of, like Errol (Nasser Memarzia), he is there for his own gain too. He's trying to move higher up in the asylum to get access to the one man who could possibly help him as the Dragon Reborn: Logain.

Logain, who has been moved to the Cairhien asylum by Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), does not appear in this capacity in the books, nor does any of this plot. While in the books, Rand, Mat, and Perrin are all on the hunt for the Horn of Valere, because of extenuating circumstances surrounding production, the second season was restructured. It's hard to believe that Rand never seeks out the False Dragon for help in the novels. We learn briefly from Moiraine in the Season 1 finale that she cannot teach Rand to channel, and that only another man can do that. There are more lore deep dives in The Wheel of Time: Origins animated series, including an episode that explains the differences between women and men who can channel. But in the books, Rand is never taught or coached by anyone. While he may have some inherent help due to his past life as Lews Therin Telamon (Alexander Karim), to go beyond would be too much of a spoiler for some truly shocking reveals that are likely to come in future seasons of the show.

Rand Learns an Important Lesson From Logain in Season 2

When Rand finally gets to Logain, he asks for an instruction on how to control the One Power. Logain agrees, only if Rand sneaks in a Ghealdan red wine for him. Although the two men don't have many scenes together in the show, the few that are in there make an impact. Logain teaches Rand not to embrace the Source, as the Aes Sedai teach, but to grasp and control it. Here, for the first time, we get a taste of Rand's full power as the Dragon Reborn. The weaves of the One Power wrap around him blindingly, and Logain warns him not to draw too much or he'll burn out, just like what happened to Lady Amalisa (Sandra Yi Sencindiver) in the Season 1 finale. Just as the power fills up the entire screen, Rand releases his hold on it and falls to the ground, sick from the side effects of wielding the One Power. Just as Logain predicted, he is like a raging sun, and he's going to need a lot of help from those around him if he is going to succeed in taking on the Dark One.

A big part of The Wheel of Time Season 2 is about accepting help from those around you, and not taking on hardships alone. Logain's brief mentoring of Rand is the perfect way to visualize the male half of the One Power for the audience, but it also drives that point further. There is a lot at stake, and the promised Last Battle is indeed coming. Rand is going to have to find help in the unlikeliest of places, and that includes Logain. This sequence is for Logain's benefit as well, establishing his relationship with Rand for what's to come later in the series, and this arc may be the first step in a possible redemption arc for the False Dragon.

It's likely, due to the show's constraints, that Logain will not only fulfill his later roles but have other characters' roles folded into his as well. There are over 2,000 named characters in The Wheel of Time, which is certainly too many for a TV show to tackle. From an acting standpoint, this will also give Álvaro Morte more to do on the show, since the story will likely include even more scenes between Logain and Rand in the future. The Wheel of Time puts its best foot forward with this particular change, allowing fans the opportunity to see a great sequence that is better than anything the books gave us for Rand and Logain.

Both seasons of The Wheel of Time are available to stream on Prime Video.

