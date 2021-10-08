Amazon has released a new clip from its upcoming TV adaptation of The Wheel of Time, based on the fantasy book series of the same name by the late author Robert Jordan. The scene was revealed as part of the show's New York Comic Con panel, where new cast members were also announced for The Wheel of Time's second season. Season 1 of The Wheel of Time will premiere this November 19 on Amazon Prime Video.

The clip gives us our first introduction to Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred and Daniel Henney's al'Lan Mandragoran, who know how to make quite the entrance when they first show up in Emond's Field at Winespring Inn — where our unknowing group of young men and women are about to have their lives changed forever.

Executive producer/showrunner Rafe Judkins also announced that Ceara Coveney will join The Wheel of Time Season 2 as a series regular, portraying fan-favorite character Elayne Trakand, along with Natasha O’Keeffe (Peaky Blinders, Misfits) and Meera Syal (Broadchurch), who also join the show in undisclosed series-regular roles.

In addition to Pike and Henney, The Wheel of Time's cast includes Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybare, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere, Michael McElhatton as Tam al'Thor, and Álvaro Morte as Logain Ablar, as well as Maria Doyle Kennedy, Priyanka Bose, Daryl McCormack, Sophie Okonedo, Clare Perkins, and Kae Alexander. The role of Mat Cauthon, which was played by Barney Harris in Season 1, will be played by actor Dónal Finn for Season 2. Uta Briesewitz (Black Sails, Westworld) serves as director on the first two episodes.

Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of iwot productions, Mike Weber and Ted Field of Radar Pictures, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe, and Briesewitz will also serve as executive producers. Pike will also serve as producer and Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson serve as consulting producers.

The Wheel of Time will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 19. The series has also already been renewed for a second season, which began production in July. Check out the new clip from Season 1 below:

Here's the official synopsis for The Wheel of Time:

Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine, a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

