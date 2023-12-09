The Big Picture Prime Video's The Wheel of Time takes creative liberties with Robert Jordan's book series, adding conflicts and adjusting the timeline of events.

Significant changes include giving Rand a new story, faking his death, seeking out Logain for instruction on the One Power, and encountering the Forsaken Lanfear.

Other changes include new storylines for Mat and Moiraine, an expanded character development for Liandrin, and a different ending for Ishamael.

Prime Video's The Wheel of Time may be based on Robert Jordan's book series of the same name, but the show takes more than a few creative liberties. The expansive universe and many characters make the series difficult to adapt, but the streamer has made a valiant effort. Though the main plot points remain the same, the show adds some additional conflicts and adjusts the timeline of events. Any adaption is bound to have some variations, so it's no surprise that The Wheel of Time deviates from the books, but some of the significant changes may be jarring for readers. Understandably, the show must speed up the plot, as there are fourteen large books to get through if they intend to incorporate all the critical parts of the extensive fantasy series, but that is far from all the changes.

Season 1 saw a few major changes, like adding a wife for Perrin (Marcus Rutherford) until she is swiftly killed off in the Battle of the Two Rivers and allowing Mat (Dónal Finn) to stay behind when the others travel to the Eye of the World. With characters in completely different situations at the beginning of Season 2, some changes were unavoidable. And the second season embraces that. Starting a year after the show began, Season 2 distinguished itself from The Great Hunt, Jordan's second book, which starts just weeks after the first. But that is a minor change compared to the rest of the plot. By pairing different characters on their journeys and adding new challenges for others, The Wheel of Time becomes something all its own while paying homage to the books it is based on.

The Wheel of Time Set in a high fantasy world where magic exists, but only some can access it, a woman named Moiraine crosses paths with five young men and women. This sparks a dangerous, world-spanning journey. Based on the book series by Robert Jordan. Release Date November 19, 2021 Cast Barney Harris , Rosamund Pike , Daniel Henney , Michael McElhatton , Sophie Okonedo , Peter Franzen Genres Fantasy , Sci-Fi Rating TV-14 Seasons 3 Creator Rafe Judkins

'The Wheel of Time' Season 2 Gives Rand a New Story

As the Dragon Reborn, Rand al Thor (Josha Stradowski) is constantly busy in Jordan's books as he learns to use his abilities and fights off the madness for which he is destined. But the show gives him a slightly different storyline. While the books send him on a hunt for the Horn of Valere along with his friends Perrin and Mat, the show has Rand fake his death after his confrontation with Ishamael (Fares Fares) at the Eye of the World. This takes him to Cairhien, where he tries to keep control over his powers and get close to Logain (Álvaro Morte), the False Dragon, who can channel the One Power like Rand. Rand hopes Logain can teach him about the One Power, but even when he finds Logain, the madman isn't a willing teacher. In the books, Rand doesn't have this interaction with Logain, but it does explain to the audience where Rand may be heading.

In another deviation, Rand begins a relationship with an innkeeper named Selene, who is really the Forsaken Lanfear (Natasha O'Keeffe). Though Lanfear does disguise herself as Selene in the books, she isn't in Cairhien, nor do she and Rand share the same relationship. This change may seem significant, but as Rand quickly discovers she is one of his enemies, the story should be back on track for the rest of the series. Rand's self-discovery and acceptance of his position as the Dragon Reborn look different in the show. Although it ultimately leads to the same place, giving the main character an entirely new plot makes Season 2 very different from the book series.

Mat Needed a Brand New Story for 'The Wheel of Time' Season 2

After his story took a turn in Season 1, Mat couldn’t follow his path from the books. Because Mat’s Season 1 actor, Barney Harris, left the show before the first season ended, Mat was written out of the finale. Recast in Season 2, Mat was in an entirely new place. Lost to his friends and imprisoned by the Aes Sedai, Liandrin (Kate Fleetwood), Mat had a different journey as he attempted to reconcile with his friends, whom he never left in the books. While he is still tied to the dagger from Shadar Logoth throughout Book 2, Mat is cleansed of this taint at the beginning of Season 2. Without the possession taking hold, Mat is able to return to his more lovable character and regret his behavior toward his friends.

Mat also gains a new travel companion. He meets fellow Aes Sedai prisoner Min (Kae Alexander), running from the White Tower with her and traveling to Cairhien together. Though Mat and Min meet in the books, they do not spend this time together, as Min is more often with Rand, Nynaeve (Zoë Robins), or the Aes Sedai. Min plays an important role in the series, but the show changes it by having her manipulated first by Liandrin and then by Ishamael. By the end of Season 2, her strange alliance with the Dark has only reunited Mat and Rand, but it has the potential to cause more problems later. Like Rand, Mat’s story reunites with the book by the end of Season 2, so this deviation may not continue, but it marks one of the biggest changes of the season.

'The Wheel of Time' Season 2 Brings Together Different People

While unlike his friends, Perrin's plot remains close to the events of book two, there is one major change. He is the first to meet the Aiel. After being separated from the hunters for the Horn, Perrin saves an imprisoned Aiel maiden, Aviendha (Ayoola Smart), who represents an entire culture. Because of his act, Aviendha believes she owes him, and she and her friends travel with Perrin to rescue the others in Falme. Though Aviendha is an important character, her introduction is very different. Not only did the show bring her in early, she first met Egwene (Madeleine Madden), Elayne (Ceara Coveney), and Nynaeve rather than Perrin.

Another element the show introduces early is the Seanchan culture. Although they are the enemies at Falme in The Great Hunt, the Seanchan society isn't explored beyond Egwene's captivity until later in the series, nor is Ishamael working with the invaders. In fact, though cruel, the Seanchan see themselves as those coming to save the land from the Dark One, so an alliance with the Forsaken doesn't make sense. Certainly, many of the Seanchan don't know Ishamael's identity, but it's an odd addition all the same.

Moiraine Gets a New Arc in 'The Wheel of Time' Season 2

As it forges a new path, The Wheel of Time gives Moiraine a new obstacle. Known as a powerful Aes Sedai in Season 1, Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) loses her ability to channel in the fight with Ishamael. Moiraine's stilling never occurred in the books. Throughout Season 2, she adjusts to her lack of powers while trying to hide it from the other Aes Sedai, who would shun her. Spending much of Season 2 feeling sorry for herself, Moiraine alienates every ally she has and loses track of Rand, endangering the world. By the end of the season, her warder, Lan (Daniel Henney), discovers that she was only blocked by Ishamael, and Rand manages to remove the weave, making this deviation pointless.

Moiraine's story and insistence on driving away her friends gave Lan his own story in Season 2. While, in the book, he remains by Moiraine's side, the show has him travel with Alanna (Priyanka Bose) and her warders, allowing his character to develop outside of Moiraine's shadow. Though he still cares for the Aes Sedai he is bonded to, the time apart gives Lan the chance to work independently and shows off his strengths beyond the sword.

'The Wheel of Time' Adds Depth to Liandrin in Season 2

Though Liandrin isn't the largest character, The Wheel of Time expands her story, exploring her background in a way the books never do. As a member of the Black Ajah, Liandrin is a villain, as seen by her treatment of Mat and her capture of Nynaeve, Egwene, and Elayne, but the series adds nuisance to the situation by revealing her past. As Liandrin attempts to recruit Nynaeve, she is prone to violence, but with her elderly son, Liandrin shows a different side. Keeping him hidden from the other Aes Sedai, Liadrin cares for her son, who doesn't have her abilities with the One Power to keep him young. Instead, Liandrin pledged herself to the Dark One to protect him. Certainly, this doesn't make her a hero, but sympathetic, at least. This change doesn't contradict Jordan's book series, but the addition makes Liandrin a more interesting character.

Ishamael's Ending in 'The Wheel of Time' Season 2 Is Different

Ishamael is the main villain for the first two seasons of The Wheel of Time, but he is only a servant to the Dark One. While both seasons end in a confrontation with him, they are drastically different. In Season 1, Ishamael wins, escaping his prison and stilling Moiraine. But when he fights the united heroes at Falme, Ishamael is defeated. Though the books show Rand and his friends victorious in the battle, Ismamael survives it. Yet The Wheel of Time has him crumbling to dust, leaving the Forsaken unlikely to return. This will lead to more changes later in the series, but it gives the heroes a decisive victory. And with the finale's reveal of the other Forsaken, there are enough enemies for the rest of the show.

The Wheel of Time certainly differentiates itself from the book series, speeding up the story, adding more conflict, and providing some depth to the characters. But the show maintains many of the same concepts as the books, demonstrating that adaption doesn't mean perfect accuracy. Though not all the changes necessarily improve the story, they are effective for the series. Whether caused by a recast, the increased pace of the story, or a creative choice, these differences add up. The Wheel of Time is further from the books than Season 1, but it made the changes work.

