When The Wheel of Time premiered on Prime Video in 2021, it was right up the alley with rival shows like The Witcher, or even Game of Thrones. On its release in November 2021, the series became a massive hit and ranked number one on Neilsen's Original Series Chart, clocking 1.16 billion viewing minutes between the first few days. It was also Prime Video’s most-watched series at the time. It’s probably the show’s star-studded, ensemble cast, and/or the books’ established fan-following who wanted to see the stories come to life, that collectively makes The Wheel of Time a successful project. And those are also the reasons why the series was given a second season, even before it premiered in November 2021. In July 2022, way ahead of the second season premiere, The Wheel of Time was given the renewal for a third season as well, announced at their panel presentation at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con.

An epic fantasy saga of war, magic, and lots of drama, set in a fictional universe, The Wheel of Time is an adaptation of the eponymous novel series by Robert Jordan, co-authored by Brandon Sanderson on the final three entries, and was developed for Prime Video by Rafe Judkins of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. fame.

Now, after a year-long hiatus, The Wheel of Time Season 2 is set to arrive soon (possibly sometime this year), with more action, more magic, and new stories to sweep you off into their fantastical world. But before they do, check out our handy guide below to learn about the potential release window, plot, trailer, cast and characters, and everything else that we know about The Wheel of Time Season 2.

Related:'The Wheel of Time' Showrunner Rafe Judkins on the Finale, Making the Big Battle an Ensemble Piece, and Plans for Season 2

The Wheel of Time Season 2 is expected to arrive on Prime Video sometime in the summer of 2023, but there’s no confirmed release date yet. Considering the production status (more on that below), it should not be long till we get a date. Watch this space for the latest news on the show’s release date and here's the link where you can watch the first season:

Watch on Prime Video

Is There a Trailer for The Wheel of Time Season 2?

At the 2022 New York Comic Con, Prime Video released a short video with a quick recap of the first season and a sneak peek into the second season of The Wheel of Time. Played with a narration by Rosamund Pike’s character, Moiraine Damodred, the clip, in a very quick succession of montages, shows what went down in the previous season and what possibly lies ahead for the characters. There’s definitely a lot awaiting them as they fight the Dark One in the upcoming story arcs. Watch the clip in the player above.

With the new season expected to arrive in a couple of months, there’s still some time for new trailer/s and teasers to come. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest official trailer and promos for The Wheel of Time Season 2 as and when they become available.

What's the Background of The Wheel of Time?

Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time is an adaptation of the bestselling novel series of the same name written by Robert Jordan, the pen name of James Oliver Rigney Jr. There are 14 books in the series, one prequel, and two supplementary books. After his death in 2007, the last three novels were completed by Brandon Sanderson. The entire novel series is noted for its detailed storylines, expansive fantasy worlds of magic, and sprawling sets of characters, all of which reflect in the setting of the streaming series (with some notable differences, of course).

The crux of all the books is a prophecy that states that a certain being called The Dragon will be reborn, and its reincarnation will either save the world or destroy it. This also forms the underlying plot of the show, where the story’s protagonist, Moiraine is on a mission to find the Dragon Reborn. On her journey, Moiraine takes on three young warriors and is joined by two members of the powerful female-led organization that she belongs to, the Aes Sedai.

The series synopsis is as follows:

“Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists, and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine, a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save the world from the evil Dark One or destroy humanity.”

Related:'The Wheel of Time' Review: Rosamund Pike Anchors an Intimate Fantasy Series About Power and Prophecy

Who Are the Creators of The Wheel of Time?

The Wheel of Time is created for Prime Video by Rafe Judkins, a name associated with popular shows like Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Chuck, Hemlock Grove, and My Own Worst Enemy. He has also written for the Tom Holland-starrer action-adventure film, Uncharted. Judkins serves as the showrunner for The Wheel of Time and one of the executive producers, along with Rick Selvage, Larry Mondragon, Ted Field, Mike Weber, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe, and Sanaa Hamri. Rosamund Pike also serves as the producer for the series, with Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios producing. Music for the series has been composed by Lorne Balfe with cinematography by David Moxness​​​​​​.

How Many Episodes Are There in The Wheel of Time Season 2?

Like its first season, The Wheel of Time Season 2 is also slated for eight episodes, each running for 54–62 minutes. So far, only the title for the first episode of Season 2 has been revealed.

Episode 1: "A Taste Of Solitude", written by Amanda Kate Shuman

The rest of the episodes of the season, from Episodes 2 through 8, are written by Katherine B. McKenna, John McCutcheon, Dave Hill, Rohit Kumar, and Rammy Park, respectively. Watch this space for more updates on the episodes of The Wheel of Time Season 2.

Related:First 'The Wheel of Time' Season 2 Images Introduce a New Mat Cauthon & Lady Elayne Trakand

Who's In the Cast of The Wheel of Time Season 2?

The Wheel of Time is known for featuring a massive ensemble of international actors. The cast of The Wheel of Time is headlined by Academy Award-nominated and Emmy and Golden Globe winner, Rosamund Pike, who plays the character of Moiraine Damodred, a magic practitioner and member of the Aes Sedai of the Blue Ajah, a powerful all-female organization, looking for the Dragon Reborn.

In other main roles, Daniel Henney stars as Lan Mandragoran, Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara, Kate Fleetwood as Aes Sedai warrior Liandrin Guirale, Priyanka Bose as Moiraine’s Aes Sedai friend and green warrior Alanna Mosvani, Sophie Okonedo as the Amyrlin Seat and Moiraine’s love interest, Siuan Sanche, Kate Alexander as the seer Min Farshaw, and Hammed Animashaun as Loial. All these major characters from Season 1 are expected to return for Season 2 as well. As a major cast change, Barney Harris will not return to the second season as Mat Cauthon, who will now be played by Dónal Finn.

In new roles, Ceara Coveney has joined as Elayne Trakand, a powerful channeler of the Green Ajah, and Ayoola Smart as Aviendha, a Maiden of the Spear from Aiel. Meera Syal and Natasha O'Keeffe have also been onboarded in undisclosed roles but hinted as "two of the most important characters" by Judkins. Maja Simonsen, Ragga Ragnars, Jay Duffy, and Rima Te Wiata have also been added to the cast of The Wheel of Time Season 2 in new roles, appearing as Chiad, Bain, Dain Bornhald, and Sheriam Bayanar, respectively.

Earlier in Season 1, other characters who were part of the series include Álvaro Morte as Logain Ablar, Alexandre Willaume as Thom Merrilin, Johann Myers as Padan Fain, Christopher Sciueref as Abell Cauthon, Juliet Howland as Natti Cauthon, Mandi Symonds as Daise Congar, Lolita Chakrabarti as Marin al'Vere, Michael Tuahine as Bran al'Vere, David Sterne as Cenn Buie, Pasha Bocarie as Master Grinwell, Jennifer K Preston as Mistress Grinwell, and Darren Clarke as Basel Gill. There’s no confirmation whether some or all of these other cast members would be reprising their roles or not.

Related:10 Other Shows And Films Featuring The Cast of 'Wheel of Time'

When and Where Is The Wheel of Time Season 2 Filming?

The production for the second season of The Wheel of Time started back in July 2021 and was completed in May 2022, with filming taking place across various locations in Prague, including Jordan Studios. The news of filming ending was announced on the show’s official Twitter handle.

What Is the Story of The Wheel of Time Season 2?

The Wheel of Time Season 2 is said to be taken from the second and third books in the series, The Great Hunt and The Dragon Reborn. However, it won’t be the exact derivation of the novel, since the show’s plotlines are defined by the characters’ arcs and not strictly by the books.

The second season of the fantasy series will take off from where things ended in the first season. In the finale of The Wheel of Time Season 1, after Rand and Moiraine escape to search for The Eye of The World, they have a deadly encounter with Dark One, while the rest of them join forces with Fal Dara to fight against the Dark One. Rand outdoes the Dark One with a help of a totem Moiraine gives him, but he eventually sets out on his journey alone, leaving Moiraine behind. The second season will pick up from this questionable climax and explore what happens next, and what the protagonists do as the Seanchan army makes their way from the sea.