The Big Picture Actor Daniel Henney says that Lan and Moiraine's breakup and reconciliation scenes were challenging in The Wheel of Time Season 2, requiring emotional intensity and careful coordination between the actors.

The fight sequence with the Fades was challenging due to using two swords and maintaining realism, but it was important to show Lan's vulnerability and love for Moiraine.

The reunion scene between Lan and Moiraine in the Season 2 finale was carefully planned and executed, with attention to details like hand movements and breaths. The beach location was stunning, but required cleanup from the crew before filming.

We're further out now from The Wheel of Time's Season 2 finale, but given everything that goes down throughout that epic episode, we knew we needed the help of some of the show's cast to wrap our heads around it all. While Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski) finally declares himself as the Dragon Reborn (with an assist from Rosamund Pike's Moiraine), we finally witness a Two Rivers reunion for the original group as they overlook the city of Falme in the wake of an epic battle between Seanchan, Whitecloaks, Aiel, and... what about that new Forsaken (Laia Costa) lurking softly, softly in the shadows?

Although there's still a while left before the much-anticipated third season drops, that leaves us with lots of time to revisit Season 2's biggest moments — and this week into next, we'll have some of The Wheel of Time's most recognizable faces offering their perspectives on what their characters faced (as well as preview some of what we can look forward to). Collider was given the opportunity to sit down with Daniel Henney, who plays Moiraine's Warder al'Lan Mandragoran, via Zoom for a spoiler-filled conversation about some of his character's most pivotal scenes in Season 2. Over the course of the interview, which you can read below, Henney details the difficulties of navigating Lan and Moiraine's emotional distance in the initial episodes, the complications that arose during the filming of that breakup scene, and what he enjoyed about that nighttime fight sequence with the Fades. He also discusses how he and Pike collaborated behind the scenes to make Lan and Moiraine's reunion as emotional as it could be, what he can hint about for Season 3, and more.

COLLIDER: How are you?

DANIEL HENNEY: Hi, Carly. How are you?

Good! Excited to finally dig into spoiler territory, because I know we couldn't do that before.

HENNEY: We have finally been unleashed. It's nice to be able to talk about it and promote the show and all that stuff. It felt strange to not be able to even talk about it.

Lan and Moiraine's Breakup Scene Had Two Surprising Challenges During Filming

Image via Prime Video

We touched on it a bit before the season aired, and there wasn't much you could say, but what we were allowed to talk about was... I guess you could call it a breakup for Lan and Moiraine, and the emotional fracturing of that relationship. Was it difficult to play that kind of schism between them — especially with Rosamund [Pike]?

HENNEY: It's always tough. I can only speak for myself with Lan, whenever it comes to dialing up emotion. We lean on the directors a lot for that, just to make sure that we're keeping it in the right tone. A couple of scenes were tricky. The scene in Moiraine's quarters, where he goes in and sort of explodes, because she's having Bayle Domon, all these visitors come, and he feels like he's being locked out in various ways. That was tough. That was a scene that took a lot longer to shoot than we anticipated because we went so many different levels. We had Rosamund going super high, I went super low, I went high, she went low, and tried to match the energies.

Then you have to respect the dynamic between these two characters, what it's been throughout the show too, and just trying to find a way for those two to evolve organically is always tricky, challenging in the best of ways. The breakup scene itself by the horses that night was really difficult because of two reasons that people might not think about. One was that she was on a horse, and the horse kept wanting to turn. So every time I'd get emotional, the horse would start to turn around because he was scared of me getting emotional, he could feel it, and we'd have to cut. The second reason was that it was an all-night shoot and the sun was coming up, and we were rushing against daylight.

Speaking of nighttime shooting, I wanted to ask you about the fight sequence with the Fades. What was the most challenging part of filming a scene like that? How many of the stunts did you get to do? I saw some behind-the-scenes footage with you on wires and stuff like that. It looked like a lot of fun.

HENNEY: It is a lot of fun. I do enjoy it. I'm quite long and lanky, so I'm not as adept as some of the smaller stunt guys at the spinning stuff and the quick stuff, but I'm learning. The trickiest thing was that we were using two swords. Anytime you bring your offhand into the game, it's more difficult. It's very right brain, left brain, using two parts of your body, the whole thing. The biggest challenge for me is just always being concerned about: Do we have it right? Have we done enough practice? Does it look good? Are the angles right?

Darkness helps a little bit, but that fight was supposed to look really messy and that's what we want. We wanted it to look sort of like... we wanted you to feel his pain and grit. We want him to be human in this version of The Wheel of Time, and to see him be vulnerable is very important. He's not invincible. He's helped by the One Power, but he's still just a Warder, and so we wanted to see that. And it was nice to see Lan take some hits and to show how much he still cared for Moiraine, despite what they had gone through already at that point.

Daniel Henney Prepared With Rosamund Pike Behind-the-Scenes for That Finale Reunion

Image via Prime Video

Lan and Moiraine's reconciliation at the end of the season is such a great moment. The beach just looks so gorgeous in those shots, but at the same time, even with that open setting, it still feels very intimate between the two of them. When she told him he wasn't her equal, I had a sneaking suspicion that she was using some of that Aes Sedai wordplay. In terms of you and Rosamund playing the reopening of the bond, what were the conversations about bringing that to life?

HENNEY: We knew that was a big moment for us, for the show, for fans. And also, being based on this amazing book series, we have to make sure we honor as much as we can. To showcase this moment on film was big, but as it always does, sometimes it's simpler than that. I was flown to Morocco, to a place called Essaouira, and we were held up there for a week prior to going to Dakhla where you saw the Waygate stuff. They actually put that Waygate out there. It was crazy. So we were at Essaouira for about four or five days, and Ros was there. I would just literally go to her room, cup of coffee, [and] talk. What is this going to look like? What do you think? We'd worked with her movement coach, Scarlett [Mackmin], who's amazing, and we just wanted it to be very intimate.

We got very detailed with it. If my hands come up, are her hands supporting under, or should my hands support under, and her hands come up? At what point do the foreheads touch? What point do they break? Is there an inhale or an exhale? And then we thought, the idea of moving side to side, is that too animalistic? We just came up with it, to be honest with you. And then we sent it to Rafe, and he loved it. And then Amazon liked it, and we shot it. That beautiful location, there was no CGI whatsoever, it was just unreal. Backstory on that beach, our crew spent three days cleaning that beach up so you could shoot that far down it with nothing washed up, no trash. They made it pristine. And then we shot out there, and it was really, really magical.

I was thinking about it in preparation to talk to you and I realized the fight sequence after they reconnect is a direct contrast to the fight at the beginning of the season. That one's in the dark, their connection has been closed off, they can't feel each other, they're not in sync. Then you get this beautiful sequence, Moiraine's channeling just looks amazing, but it's out in the open, the daylight, our faves are back, and everything's been restored. When you're working on a sequence like that, is it a combination of movement and stunts? How much goes into that, because Lan's having to defend Moiraine while she's channeling? It's sort of also a callback to Season 1. This is a very long-winded way of asking you about—

HENNEY: Well, I love it, because clearly you like the show, and you know what you're talking about. It works kind of the same way. Ros and I are pretty much always in sync. We got lucky that way, because we have a deep... we care for each other a lot. So we're always asking each other, "How do you feel about this? How do you feel about that? If you move here, should I move there?" We communicate really well.

I usually lock down my fight first, and she locks down her movements with Scarlett, and then we come together with both teams, the stunt team and the movement team. I show them what I'm going to do, and she watches with her coach, and then she shows me what she's going to do, and the stuntmen all watch, and then we talk. That move works with this. Okay, so that sword swipe works with that. So let's time that out and let's not block her here. And then, okay, here comes an arrow.

The whole time, Lan is kind of catching arrows, protecting her against that, just to give her room to channel, and that's what it's always about. But we want to synchronize our movements as much as possible. Even when I come up to her and touch her shoulder, everything means something. We try, and if it doesn't read, it doesn't read. But for us, it's important that we go that extra mile.

Was that the last thing the two of you filmed for Season 2?

HENNEY: Yeah, we wrote in the sand in Morocco, "That's a wrap on Wheel of Time Season 2." It was unreal.

Daniel Henney Is Still Working on 'The Wheel of Time' Season 3

Image via Prime Video

Something from the books that I think fans are anxious to see is Lan teaching Rand to sword fight. Can we look forward to that in Season 3, if you can hint at that at all?

HENNEY: I wouldn't bet against it. If I were me, I would, because I just saw Josha's post on Instagram, and he looks like the Hulk. So I've started my Warder diet. I am trimming up. I haven't finished shooting Season 3 myself. Most people have. So we're being sent off in about two months for about a month and a half of intense stuff, that will include... intense stuff, and it's going to be intense.

