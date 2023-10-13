The Big Picture Uno Nomesta's death in Episode 3 of The Wheel of Time was shocking to book fans, but it adds a lot of depth to the show and showcases the brutal power of the Seanchan.

Uno's role as a Hero of the Horn creates a connection for the audience to the legendary characters called forth to fight when the Horn is blown.

Uno is an amalgamation of his original character and another Hero of the Horn named Gaidal Cain, showing that future character deaths may result in them becoming Heroes of the Horn, but it should be used sparingly and only for deserving characters.

To say Uno Nomesta's (Guy Roberts) death in Episode 3 was a shock to many book fans of The Wheel of Time is an understatement. Uno, in the books, is a foul-mouthed Shienaran warrior who would only attempt to hold his tongue in front of women. This is pretty much exactly who we are presented with within the show, right down to his topknot, missing an eye, and sporting that very stylish eye patch. But there is one important detail that was changed: He survived the Seanchan in the books. This is new territory for the character of Uno as a Hero of the Horn, what does that mean for the future? Uno has always been a fan-favorite character in The Wheel of Time. Not only is his constant cursing hilarious in many different situations, but he is an awesome warrior and carried himself through the entire book series. Guy Roberts captured the essence of Uno fantastically, even in the short screen time he had in the first and second seasons. So his death in Episode 3 of Season 2 was a very shocking event for book fans, but his brutal execution was not for nothing, it provides a lot of depth for the show to explore, even at the expense of him.

Now, Robert Jordan's book series has over two thousand named characters in it. Not everyone is going to make it in, and there will be changes to the ones that do show up. It makes sense that some characters will be consolidated, and some characters will have different fates to keep the show fresh and thrilling. Uno was used for two things in the show. In his final sequence (alive at least) he defies the Seanchan, refusing to kneel to them. He dies a brutal death for it, his head shoved by soldiers into a spike. Uno's death served as a warning that no one was safe against the Seanchan and that they would be no easy enemy to defeat. The other purpose he serves is to give the audience a connection to the Heroes of the Horn. Making him a Hero of the Horn was a great choice for the TV show to do.

Who Are the Heroes of the Horn?

The Heroes of the Horn have been built up across the second season, starting with Perrin's (Marcus Rutherford) arc. Late last season, we see Padan Fain (Johann Myers) break into Fal Dara and steal the Horn of Valere, along with having Mat's (Dónal Finn) dagger, and leaving. Perrin, along with the Shienaran's, hunt for the Horn to make sure it is blown on the side of the light, not the shadow, so that the Great Heroes of the Horn will fight on their side (though, there are some explanations in the books that the Heroes have a choice to fight). Their plans are foiled when they are captured by the Seanchan, and find out that Lord Turak (Daniel Francis)) is the one who holds the Horn.

The Heroes of the Horn are the heroes of past ages who are called forth to fight with the blowing of the Horn. When Mat blows the Horn, fans of the books will be able to spot many of them just by looks, but Uno shows up as a Hunter of the Horn too, which is a huge surprise for fans of his character, especially for those who were disappointed in his early death in the show. It seems we may get more Uno in the future of the show, just as a hero of the Horn this turning of the Wheel.

Who Did Uno Replace? And Who Is Gaidal Cain?

Uno is not just a new Hero of the Horn either, but an amalgamation of two characters. According to Rafe Judkins, the showrunner of The Wheel of Time, Uno has been combined with another Hero of the Horn. While it is not explicitly said, Judkins does mention in an interview with Collider, "There is a little Easter Egg of a character that we've combined Uno with from later in the books; I think they'll know from the two swords what we're doing there." That character, of course, is named Gaidal Cain. Gaidal Cain, a Hero of the Horn, is a legendary swordsman, known for wielding two swords, that has continually been spun out in the pattern across the ages, often with Birgitte Silverbow (who is also seen among the ranks of the Heroes of the Horn, just behind Uno with her iconic blonde hair and a bow, though, expect a recast in the future as she was portrayed by an extra). When Uno is called back after the sounding of the Horn of Valere, he is seen with two swords, as Rafe Judkins mentions. It makes sense that they would want to have not only a familiar face among the Heroes but to also keep the cast list at a reasonable size.

What Does This Mean for Future Character Deaths?

Image Via Prime Video

This begs the question: What will happen to our other fan-favorite characters who die in the future? Is it possible that they could eventually become a Hero of the Horn as we see here? Well, that is a tough question to answer. It's possible this could happen to another character, as the team behind this adaptation is not afraid to make changes where there needs to be. Though it's doubtful that this would happen very often to characters in the show. The Wheel of Time may be a series with canonical reincarnation, but that doesn't mean death isn't final for many of these characters. They will be spun back into the pattern at a later time, yes, but there is no telling where, or when, and they will not remember their past life in the world. There may yet be new additions to the Heroes of the Horn, but it would be a bad idea for many characters to be added to their ranks. It would mean the death of a character wouldn't mean much in the long run if they would just become a Hero of the Horn. This idea needs to be used sparingly. A Hero of the Horn should only be added if the character deserves it. It's unlikely we will see another character share the same honor, but if anyone should have it, it should be Uno Nomesta.

