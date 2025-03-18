The third season of Prime Video's fantasy series, The Wheel of Time, is currently streaming with a few episodes already dropping. Under the direction of showrunner Rafe Judkins, the third season will experience a deviation from the canon set out by Robert Jordan, whose written works are being adapted for screen. As Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski) continues his journey and preparation to face the threat of the Dark One, his decisions and how he manages his relationships continue to be of significance. Having been proclaimed the Dragon Reborn at Falme, the room for error in his decision-making continues to shrink. One of the relationships Rand will have to expertly navigate is the one he shares with Egwene al'Vere (played by Madeleine Madden), and the actress is not oblivious to how high the stakes are in the third season.

"It's super exciting to be here and to promote a season that I know we're all proud of," Madden says in an interview with Filmfare. "This season, the stakes are much higher, and the scale of the show is expansive. It's forever growing and changing, so we are excited about it." As the show progresses, audience members get the opportunity to experience the Westlands onscreen. With the commercial city of Tanchico, once the center of wealth and considered one of the oldest cities in The Wheel of Time, a location on the tourist map for this season. Madden reveals that how the show incorporates various cultures makes the show standout. She adds:

"Absolutely. I think what makes this series stand out compared to others is its incorporation and appreciation of different cultures, and how that all blends into the lore and magic of the world."

Madden Is Excited To Explore the Aiel Waste