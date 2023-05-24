The Wheel of Time isn't due to return until September, but Prime Video just made the wait a little easier by unveiling a handful of new images for Season 2. While the images don't give away much—beyond new outfits, dramatic looks, and gorgeous scenery—there is more than enough to get fans excited about the upcoming season and where the story is headed for Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski) and his allies.

Fans of the series have been in quite the drought since last October when fans at NYCC got to see footage from Season 2 and fans back home go to see a very fast sneak peek which culminated in a series of blink-and-you-miss-it shots showcased at record speed. These new images definitely provide a better look at Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike), Lan Mandragoran (Daniel Henney), Nynaeve al'Meara (Zoë Robins), Egwene al'Vere (Madeleine Madden), Perrin Aybara (Marcus Rutherford) and Dónal Finn who is taking over as Mat Cauthon for Season 2.

Based on Robert Jordan's beloved fantasy series, Season 1 saw Rand al'Thor discover that he was the Dragon Reborn who is destined to save the world—or possibly break it. Following the events of the final act of the season, it's safe to see that the wheel is turning once more and the Last Battle is on the horizon. In Season 2, threats new and very old seek out the young friends from the Two Rivers, now scattered over the world. The woman who found and guided them is now powerless to help, and so they must find other sources of strength. In each other, or themselves. In the Light ... or the Dark. Needless to say, it seems like the stakes are going to be very high when we reunite with these characters.

What We Know About Season 2 and Beyond

At NYCC last year we also received confirmation that the series will be returning for Season 3—which eases anxiety about where Season 2 could take this cast of characters. In addition to the cast shown in the new images, Season 2 will also include Ceara Coveney as Lady Elayne Trakand, Ayoola Smart, Natasha O'Keeffe, Gregg Chillingirian, Meera Syal, Maja Simonsen, Ragga Ragnars, Jay Duffy and Rima Te Wiata.

The Wheel of Time Season 1 will land on Amazon Freevee for one month beginning July 14th to get fans ready for Season 2, which premieres exclusively on Prime Video on September 1st. Check out the brand-new images below:

