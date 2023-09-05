The Big Picture Mat's character in The Wheel of Time TV series differs from the character in the books, undergoing isolation and introspection, reflecting on past choices.

Mat's avoidance of reconnecting with his friends stems from feeling ashamed of his past behavior and having to accept his dark and light sides in Season 2.

While Mat's storyline develops, the second season predominantly focuses on Moiraine's journey, facing challenges and relying on her commitment as an Aes Sedai.

The second season of The Wheel of Time recently made its way to the catalog of Prime Video, after more than a year since the first installment reached its conclusion. While Mat was introduced as being played by Barney Harris during previous episodes, the studio decided to make a change, opting for giving the opportunity to Dónal Finn to take over the role for the second season. During a recent interview with Collider, the actor talked about his character's arc, and what can be expected of him from the new part of the story that can already be found in Prime Video:

When we meet him at the top of this season, he's in isolation, and he's being held against his will as he's being looked after by the Red Ajah. I think all of that isolation is something that just leads people to be reflective, to turn introspective, and to examine the behaviors of things that they've done in the past. That is, as well as being held captive, that's kind of what's stirring around in Mat's brain — the decisions he made in Season 1, ultimately making those choices to leave his friends.

Finn further explained the condition audiences will find Mat in when they see him once again: "He feels that if he reconnects with his friends, that is going to have to be acknowledged and explained. It's not a behavior that he feels proud of. So, I think that that's maybe part of the avoidance of reconnecting, but ultimately, this journey through Season 2 is about Mat having to accept the parts of himself that are dark as well as light and recognizing that no one's an island and that we're all full of shade, and that's how you learn to accept yourself. It was a really interesting journey to go on. It was a great arc to explore."

The character seen in the Prime Video adaptation is vastly different from the Mat seen in the novels by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson. In the original books, Mat is one of the few people capable of manipulating the fabric of the Pattern, which immediately positions him as one of the most powerful people in the world where The Wheel of Time takes place. However, in the television series, it appears that the creative team is taking a different direction with the character, involving him in a more complicated plot than the one viewers might've expected.

Moiraine's Journey Goes Further

While the future of Mat might play a central role in the plot of The Wheel of Time, the second season will continue to follow the journey of Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike), as she tries to gather as much information as she can now that the One Power has vanished from existence. The new world will bring plenty of challenges of its own, but Moiraine will need to bravely face the odds stacked against her, as the vow she took as a member of the Aes Sedai will guide her every move.