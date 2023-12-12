Editor's note: The below contains some spoilers for The Wheel of Time Season 2 as well as the Wheel of Time books.

Despite Prime Video's The Wheel of Time Season 1 being a largely faithful adaptation of the gargantuan first novel of Robert Jordan's book series, The Eye of the World, it did have to change some things. The showrunner chose to skip over an entire section regarding the city of Caemlyn, which Rand (Josha Stradowski) and Mat (Barney Harris/Dónal Finn) arrive in, and instead change it to Tar Valon to serve as a better world-building plot. While that was a good choice, it did mean that we lost out on one of the most iconic scenes of the books: Rand and Elayne's (Ceara Coveney) meet-cute that sets them on the path to an eventual romance.

Rand and Elayne Have a Different Meet-Cute in the 'Wheel of Time' Books

In The Wheel of Time novels, instead of the city of Tar Valon, which introduces the television audience to the politics of the Aes Sedai, Mat and Rand instead find themselves in the grand city of Caemlyn, and within the politics of the Crown of Andor. Rand even unintentionally supports the Queen by buying a red cord to hide his heron-marked blade, rather than the more expensive white cord that would signify contempt for the Aes Sedai and the Crown.

While in the city, trying to get a closer look at the false dragon Logain Ablar (Álvaro Morte) being paraded through the streets, he climbs a wall. Suddenly, Rand is startled by a voice behind him and tumbles off. When he comes to, Rand finds himself in a garden with two unexpected people: Elayne Trakand, the Daughter-Heir of Andor, and her brother Gawyn. The two siblings defend him so that he is not executed for his accidental intrusion, with no help from their stepbrother, and instead released back into the city unharmed, but not without a meeting with Queen Morgause herself, as well as her Aes Sedai, Elaida (both of whom are said to be making an appearance in Season 3).

It's a small scene in the scale of The Wheel of Time, and it makes sense why it would later be cut from the show, but Elayne is one of the most important characters in the series and to the man we know as the Dragon Reborn, Rand. Jordan may be known for his somewhat stilted romances throughout the series, and that's kind considering some of the characters that do end up together by the end of the books. But Elayne changes the world alongside the original Emond's Field Five, and it wouldn't be surprising if the show made a small change to Elayne by making her ta'veren, just like they did with Nynaeve (Zoë Robins) and Egwene (Madeleine Madden) in their adaptation of the books. These women shape the world of The Wheel of Time just as much as Rand, Mat, and Perrin (Marcus Rutherford).

Elayne and Rand Have a New Meeting in 'The Wheel of Time' Season 2

As noted, Elayne Trakand is absent from Season 1 of The Wheel of Time, with the series opting to introduce her through the White Tower in Season 2. However, Elayne also does not meet Rand until the end of the season. Instead, it is revealed that she and Egwene share adjacent rooms as novices in the White Tower, and a friendship quickly forms between the two girls. Elayne, even before her reveal as the Daughter-Heir of Andor, is regal and humble, but still has a lot to learn about not living as a royal. That said, i's clear she harbors no feelings that she is better than anyone.

After she finds herself caught in Liandrin's (Kate Fleetwood) plot to betray Nynaeve and Egwene to the Seanchan and Shadow, Elayne and Nynaeve stay in Falme to attempt to free Egwene from capture. In the final battle (of the season at least), she is wounded with an arrow strike through the leg, and their plans to save Egwene are thwarted when Nynaeve cannot bring herself to get through her channeling block. Instead, they're delayed in meeting the rest of the group from the Two Rivers, who have all joined forces to protect Rand after accidentally being stabbed by Mat's dagger from Shadar Logoth.

With Nynaeve's block and Egwene struggling to hold off Ishamael's (Fares Fares) advances, Elayne is the only one available to try and heal Rand's wound. But even her strength and the short training she had in the Tower can't cure it completely, and while her weaves do close it, it heals wrong. Still, what a new meet-cute for the two of them in the show. What's more romantic than the intimate healing of a wound? It's just as much of a cliché as the original meet-cute in the books, where Rand literally falls into Elayne's life. While it's a big change for the series, it keeps the heart of their meeting at the center of the exchange and puts them on track to grow into what their relationship will ultimately become.

What Is Elayne's Future in 'The Wheel of Time'?

Image via Prime Video

Needless to say, Elayne Trakand will play a huge part in the rest of the series, as well as in the epic Last Battle that is promised in the (hopeful) last season of the show. She may also soon become one of Rand's main love interests, alongside two other women who have already been introduced! In the wake of showrunner Rafe Judkins taking to X to mention that this unique relationship will likely skew closer to a polyamorous one — perhaps similar to the dynamic between Alanna (Priyanka Bose) and her two Warders Ihvon (Emmanuel Imani) and Maksim (Taylor Napier) — it'll certainly bring some new and expanded representation to the show.

Rand and Elayne's relationship is hugely important within the series, especially in the end, but her friendships with Nynaeve and Egwene, often referred to as "the Wonder Girls" within the fandom, are of equal importance, and essential to The Wheel of Time. They get into trouble and get each other out of it, and they change the world around them just as much as the boys do. They are one of the most entertaining parts of the book, and the chemistry between the three actors already proves that they are going to nail these dynamics in the television adaptation. Elayne may have come in a little later in Prime Video's version of The Wheel of Time, but that in no way diminishes her importance, and the series is right on track with her story despite having introduced her differently.

