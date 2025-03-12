The Wheel of Time Season 2 covered a lot of ground, introducing new cultures while moving each character along their own journeys. Beginning several months after Season 1's conclusion, when Rand (Josha Stradowski) discovered he is the Dragon Reborn and accidentally set Ishamael (Fares Fares), the Dark One's lieutenant, free in the process, the story picks up with our heroes spread across the world. Ishamael collects his allies, freeing the other Forsaken and meeting with Darkfriends from every group, while he tries to turn Rand and his friends to the Shadow. Meanwhile, the separated heroes struggle to identify who their enemies are. Season 2 concludes with the reunion of the Two Rivers gang all converging on Falme, where Rand finally declares himself as the Dragon Reborn. However, with more Forsaken released and the White Tower divided, the finale sets up the incoming Season 3 to be even more dangerous and surprising. Here's everything you need to remember from Season 2 of The Wheel of Time.

Moiraine Remains Focused Even Without the One Power

After being banned from the White Tower and stilled by Ishamael in Season 1, Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) begins the second season of The Wheel of Time at a low point even while still working to fight the Shadow. While staying with the Aes Sedai Verin (Meera Syal) and Adeleas (Nila Aalia), Moiraine investigates broken pieces of cuendillar that once guarded a Forsaken's prison, which has a poem on it that reveals it was the seal of Lanfear (Natasha O'Keeffe). But at the height of her efforts, Moiraine pushes away her Warder, Lan (Daniel Henney), even as he tries to understand what she is up to, finding the poem and taking it before Moiraine sends him away. Moiraine insults Lan to make him go with Alanna (Priyanka Bose), creating an even larger divide between them after shutting off their bond.

Alanna and her Warders, Maksim (Taylor Napier) and Ihvon (Emmanuel Imani) watch Lan for signs of depression after the loss of his bond with Moiraine, but when they find the poem that he took from Moiraine, they grow concerned and suspect he may be a Darkfriend. When they confront him about it, Lan is forced to confess that he and Moiraine found the Dragon Reborn. He insists he needs to see the Amyrlin Seat, Siuan Sanche (Sophie Okonedo), who oversees the Aes Sedai in Tar Valon, and Alanna, Maksim, and Ihvon agree to help him.

Perrin Learns About His Connection to the Wolves

After Padan Fain (Johann Myers) steals the Horn of Valere in the Season 1 finale, Perrin (Marcus Rutherford) is now on the hunt for it with a group of Shienarans, as well as the ogier Loial (Hammed Animashaun), and the mysterious tracker, Elyas (Gary Beadle). But when they stop at Atuan’s Mill, the village is attacked by mysterious invaders. Once everyone is contained, the imposing Seanchan noblewoman Suroth (Karima McAdams) is carried out on her litter, with Ishamael standing by her side. Suroth demands that everyone swear oaths to her, singling out Uno (Guy Roberts), who refuses. But, when the Seanchan kill him, everyone else gives in.

The Seanchan intend to take Perrin to Falme, but Perrin escapes with the help of Elyas and the wolves. As a wolfbrother himself, Elyas teaches Perrin more about his new abilities and helps him learn to communicate with the wolves. While traveling with Elyas, Perrin bonds with a wolf named Hopper. However, Elyas deceives Perrin, taking him in the opposite direction from the friends he hopes to rescue. When Perrin chooses to strike on his own, Hopper follows Perrin instead of the pack.

Rand Makes a New Life in Cairhien

After leading his friends to believe he died at the Eye of the World, Rand hides himself in Cairhien, where he spends his time with a mysterious woman called Selene (who is later revealed to be Lanfear in disguise). By day, Rand also works in an asylum, trying to get close to Logain (Álvaro Morte), the false Dragon who was gentled in Season 1. As a male channeler, Logain's madness has taken hold, and he still believes himself to be the Dragon, but there are no other men to teach Rand about the One Power — even though Logain emphasizes that there is no real way to control it.

Nynaeve and Egwene Train to Become Aes Sedai

Both revealed to be powerful channelers by the end of Season 1, Nynaeve (Zoë Robins) and Egwene (Madeleine Madden) become novices in the White Tower when Season 2 begins. While Egwene works tirelessly, demanding perfection from herself, Nynaeve’s ability to channel is blocked. Egwene also makes a new friend in Elayne (Ceara Coveney), the Daughter-Heir of Andor, who comes to train in the White Tower. Nynaeve attracts more attention, specifically from Liandrin (Kate Fleetwood), an Aes Sedai of the Red Ajah, who goads Nynaeve into channeling, which helps her to realize that only anger can make her channel. However, the tables turn somewhat when Nynaeve discovers that Liandrin is hiding her elderly son in the city of Tar Valon.

Even with her block, the Aes Sedai send Nynaeve to the Arches to raise her to Accepted. The Arches are a ter’angreal that gives those who step through them realistic visions of the past, present, and future, but to pass her trials, Nynaeve must choose to return to the White Tower rather than stay behind. During her third test, Nynaeve believes she’s finished her trial with no memory of what happened and rejects the Aes Sedai in favor of finding Lan and resuming their romance. When she fails to return from the third Arch, the Aes Sedai believe Nynaeve dead, and Egwene is distraught at the loss of her friend.

In the Arch, Nynaeve lives out her life with Lan and their daughter in the Two Rivers, where Perrin and Mat visit and Egwene writes her letters from Tar Valon. But trollocs attack their home, killing Lan, Mat, and Perrin in the process. The way back to the White Tower opens again, despite the rules of the Arches, and Nynaeve runs through with her daughter. The little girl disappears, but Nynaeve arrives back in the Tower. Egwene is happy to have Nynaeve back, but Nynaeve is traumatized after losing her child. Meanwhile, Liandrin is revealed to have sinister plans for the two, and reveals herself to be a Darkfriend before delivering both Nynaeve and Egwene — as well as Elayne, who's followed them — into the hands of the Seanchan. Although Nynaeve and Elayne manage to escape, Egwene is captured.

Back at the White Tower, Verin, who recently returned, looks into the absence of the three girls, but Liandrin covers her tracks well. However, Verin does suspect the existence of the secret Black Ajah. Liandrin also incites further unrest among the Aes Sedai, threatening the Keeper, Leane (Jennifer Cheon Garcia), who is second in command to the Amyrlin Seat. Later, Lanfear pays a surprise visit to Liandrin and her ailing son. Claiming that her intention is to free Liandrin of her tragic past and any connections that might weaken her, Lanfear kills her son and insists the Aes Sedai work for her rather than Ishamael.

Moiraine Finds Rand in Cairhien

When Moiraine travels to Cairhien to track down Rand, she stays with her sister, Anvaere Damodred (Lindsay Duncan). Meanwhile, Rand visits a nearby mountain with Selene. There, they are attacked by a Fade, and Rand uses the One Power to kill it, revealing his ability to Selene and telling her he loves her. Selene accepts Rand's abilities and reveals that she too can channel — just as Moiraine comes in and cuts her throat. Though Rand is angry, he believes Moiraine when she explains that Selene is really Lanfear and that she hasn't successfully been killed before they both go on the run.

After escaping Lanfear's clutches, Moiraine takes Rand to her sister's house, where she convinces Rand to figure out what Lanfear and the other Forsaken want and explains Lanfear's history with the previous Dragon, Lews Therin, as well as why she turned to the Shadow in the first place. Rand meets Lanfear in the dream world, Tel'aran'rhiod, and she agrees to help him if he leaves Moiraine. In return, Lanfear allows Rand to visit Egwene in his dreams, revealing that she has been imprisoned by the Seanchan. Rand plans to save her, though he realizes going to Falme is what the Forsaken want him to do.

Mat Makes a New Friend in Min

In Season 1, Mat (Dónal Finn) was last seen turning back at the Waygate. We later learn that Moiraine sent Liandrin after him, knowing she had to ensure the dagger of Shadar Logoth no longer had an effect on him. None of Mat's friends know where he is, but he is initially being held captive in Tar Valon by Liandrin. However, Mat slowly scratches away at the wall of his room, hoping to find an escape. When he gets through, he meets Min (Kae Alexander), who is stuck in the adjoining cell. Min can see visions of the future, among them the possibility Mat will stab Rand with the Shadar Logoth dagger.

Liandrin, blaming her own distraction for Nynaeve's apparent death in the Arches, frees Mat, but he is too ashamed of himself to reunite with his friends. Instead, he and Min decide to leave the city. However, Min is revealed to have been working with Liandrin, who puts her in contact with Ishamael. The Forsaken tells her to get Mat to Cairhien so he can depart with Rand for Falme, and, in exchange, he'll take away her visions. Though she doesn't want to hurt Mat, Min guides him to Cairhien.

The Seanchan Take Over Falme and Torture Egwene

Meanwhile, the Seanchan have taken over Falme, enslaving people, especially women who can channel. Their official mission is to unite the world against the Dark One, yet Ishamael manipulates them, gifting Turak (Daniel Francis) the Horn of Valere. The Shienaran Ingtar (Gregg Chilingirian), and Loial are enslaved, but they are still searching for the Horn, and Loial hopes to save Egwene, who they watch the Seanchan collar with an a’dam used to control channelers, making her a damane.

But Egwene isn’t the only channeler the Seanchan have caught. In the cell beside her is Maigan (Sandy McDade), formerly a sitter for the Blue Ajah, who has also been collared as a damane. Renna (Xelia Mendes-Jones), the sul’dam assigned to Egwene, explains that the a’dam forces the damane to feel whatever pain the sul’dam feels and stops her from touching anything she considers a weapon. Renna forces Egwene tests this with a pitcher of water, but because Egwene wants to attack Renna with it, she is unable to touch it. Egwene’s spirit is slow to break, and she agonizes for days before finally touching the pitcher — but she remains defiant, much to Renna’s frustration.

Meanwhile, Elayne and Nynaeve arrive in Falme and hide within the city, hoping to find their lost friend, but instead, they meet Ryma (Nyokabi Gethiaga), an Aes Sedai of the yellow Ajah, who is watching the Seanchan. Thanks to the sacrifices of her sisters, Ryma has an a’dam, but as the three try to figure out what the collar does, they use too much of the One Power, alerting the Seanchan to their presence. Asking Nynaeve to save their sisters, Ryma sacrifices herself after her Warder dies, becoming collared herself in the process.

Perrin Befriends an Aiel Maiden, Aviendha