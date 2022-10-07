A few weeks ago, Prime Video revealed that The Wheel of Time had been renewed for a third season at San Diego Comic-Con and the streamer couldn't let New York Comic-Con pass without bringing some of the cast to the Empire Stage to discuss the second season and tease what fans can expect from the return to the epic fantasy universe. The panel started off with a very fun video featuring Rosamund Pike talking to herself as Moiraine and teasing what fans might come to expect from Moiraine's journey and how she will be more stubborn and more closed off than before.

Showrunner and executive producer Rafe Judkins was joined by Madeleine Madden, Daniel Henney, and Marcus Rutherford to discuss the upcoming season and they dove straight into questions about the new threats, how a'Lan is feeling after everything that came to pass with Moiraine, and how they've been combining the storylines from Robert Jordan's expansive series because it's impossible to adapt all fourteen novels. Judkins also revealed that Season 2 will see the introduction of the Seanchan, who will essentially "side-swipe" the season, and he also teased that Perrin and Egwene will have a run-in with them.

Season 2 will see the return of most of the original cast, including those at the panel today, alongside Josha Stradowski and Zoë Robins, with Dónal Finn taking over as Mat Cauthon as his journey grows darker. Ayoola Smart, Ceara Coveney, Natasha O'Keeffe, Gregg Chillingirian, and Meera Syal will be joining the second season. As the panel continued, they revealed that Dónal Finn and Ceara Coveney were both waiting backstage to come out after they debuted clips featuring their characters.

The first exclusive clip they shared was of Mat Cauthon's imprisonment by the Aes Sedai following his time wielding the ruby-hilted dagger of Shadar Logoth. In particular, the clip featured Liandrin Guirale (Kate Fleetwood) arriving at Mat's cell with some pastries that he's convinced she's poisoned, but as she points out, if she wanted him dead, he'd already be dead. Finn perfectly captures the sarcasm and wit of Mat, while equally showcasing how unmoored he is now that he's been separated from his friend group. Once Liandrin left Mat to eat, Mat quickly returned to trying to dig his way out of his cell, because of course he was actively trying to break out.

The second clip featured Elayne (Coveney) and Egwene's (Madden) first real meeting in the White Tower, which didn't necessarily go as planned. Egewene was trying to be polite and nice, but there was definitely an edge of annoyance when Elayne pointed out that Egwene used to be her subject in the Two Rivers, seeing as she is the Daughter-Heir of Andor.

They also debuted the first teaser trailer for Season 2, which featured much more elevated stakes in comparison to the first season — which is saying something, considering how much heartbreak, angst, drama, and epic battles occurred. Some of the most notable scenes in the reel featured lots of tears, a shirtless a'Lan training, Rand mounted on what appears to be some sort of torture rack, and a little evidence to suggest that Mat will escape from his confinement.

