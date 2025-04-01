Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Wheel of Time Season 3.

While The Wheel of Time has many characters, the series often focuses on the Aes Sedai and their abilities, and for good reason. The ability to channel the One Power allows Aes Sedai to perform impressive acts — like calling lightning, healing grievous wounds, and much more. From the very first season of the series, when she fought off hundreds of trollocs alongside her Warder, Lan (Daniel Henney), Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) has proven just how useful channeling can be. And it's impossible to forget how the Aes Sedai used their powers to battle each other in the Season 3 premiere. Not only do these moments prove how powerful the Aes Sedai are, but they also serve as a reminder of why these channelers command respect, or even fear, throughout the world, as well as why women from all over flock to the White Tower to train as Aes Sedai.

While the Aes Sedai would say that coming to their White Tower is the only way for female channelers to unlock their full potential, that is not the case. In fact, there are many powerful channelers who do not fall into that category. The Aes Sedai have often appeared to claim primary ownership over the One Power, taking in girls from around the world to train, yet as the Sea Folk Sailmistress Coine Din Jubai Wild Winds (Dany Verissimo-Petit) hints to Elayne (Ceara Coveney) and Nynaeve (Zoë Robins), there are many ways to be a channeler. Channelers indeed need some level of training, or they could be a danger to themselves, and certainly, becoming an Aes Sedai is far preferable to being a damane for the Seanchan, but unlike men, women who can channel have several options available to them.

Who Are the Other Channelers in 'The Wheel of Time'?

Image via Prime Video

As The Wheel of Time expands its world over three seasons, the series has introduced several different cultures, each with its own channelers, specifically the Aiel and the Sea Folk. Groups like the Aiel Wise Ones and the Sea Folk Windfinders actively avoid the Aes Sedai, using their channeling in other ways within their own societies. The Wise Ones are not all channelers, but all Aiel girls who can channel become Wise Ones, like Aviendha (Ayoola Smart), who resists her training but cannot avoid it. Becoming a Wise One allows Aiel channelers to become leaders on the same level as the chiefs. Not only do they know the secret history of their people, but men need their permission to go into Rhuidean and become a chief.

But the Wise Ones are not the only non-Aes Sedai channelers. Season 3, Episode 5, "Tel'aran'rhiod," introduces the Sea Folk and, with them, the Windfinders, who use their abilities to "weave the winds," making their ships sail even faster and avoid storms. They are especially talented with Air and Water because they spend their lives on ships and are an important part of the Sea Folk's voyages. Windfinders are found on every Sea Folk ship but are kept secret. The Sea Folk have successfully deceived the White Tower into thinking their channelers are weak so that they can be Windfinders rather than Aes Sedai. What groups like the Wise Ones or Windfinders lack in notoriety, they make up for by having vital roles in their society. They may not be as legendary as the Aes Sedai, but they are proud.

The Aes Sedai Shouldn't Be the Only Channelers in 'The Wheel of Time'