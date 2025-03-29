Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Wheel of Time Season 3.

The Wheel of Time Season 3 introduces Andor's royal family in the second episode, "A Question of Crimson," as they visit the White Tower. Rather than having an over-large family, the Trakands consist of Morgase (Olivia Williams) and her three children, Elayne (Ceara Coveney), Gawyn (Luke Fetherston), and Galad (Callum Kerr), making Elayne the only choice to succeed Morgase in Andor's matriarchal society.

While the Trakands may be a well-known family in The Wheel of Time, they have not ruled long. Queen Morgase is the first Trakand to sit on the Lion Throne of Caemlyn. Roughly 20 years before the series takes place, Morgase won Andor's Third Succession War, which broke out after the death of Queen Mordrellen Mantear, whose daughter-heir, Tigraine, had disappeared shortly before. This was the end of the female line of the Mantears, and so many of the other noble houses in Caemlyn fought for control. Yet it was Morgase Trakand who won and ruthlessly held on to power, making her house the ruler over the other 18 noble houses in Caemlyn. Because of their political power and, more importantly, Elayne's involvement with our heroes, the Trakand family will play a vital role in the series.

Morgase Trakand, Queen of Andor

Image via Prime Video

In The Wheel of Time, Morgase is both the High Seat of House Trakand and the Queen of Andor, having won the latter title before Elayne's birth. She proved to be ruthless in the Third Succession War, eliminating the competition even after they bent the knee to prevent further challenges to her or her unborn daughter's rule. During her rule, Morgase has shown herself to be a shrewd politician, which has been necessary to maintain control of the kingdom. Though she can barely channel the One Power, Morgase trained at the White Tower under Andoran customs. She was never raised to Accepted, but was given an honorary Great Serpent Ring, which is why, when she arrives at the White Tower, she is expected to defer to Siuan Sanche (Sophie Okonedo), the Amyrlin Seat. Her ties to the White Tower strengthen the alliance between Andor and the Aes Sedai, as does having Elaida (Shohreh Aghdashloo) as an advisor.

To help secure her position and maintain a political alliance with Cairhien, Morgase married the former daughter-heir's widower, Taringail Damodred. Together, they had Gawyn and Elayne, and raised Taringail's son from Tigraine, Galad. Though Morgase has not remarried since her husband's death, she has been known to take consorts, most recently Lord Gaebril (Nuno Lopes), who, though he travels as a member of the family, is actually the Forsaken Rahvin, deceiving others through his power of compulsion.

Taringail Damodred, Husband to the Queen

Morgase's marriage to Taringail was a politically motivated choice. The former Queen of Andor, Queen Mordrellen Mantear, secured an alliance with the King of Cairhien, Laman Damodred, by marrying her daughter Tigraine to his nephew and heir. Though Tigraine and Taringail did not have a daughter to become the heir of House Mantear, they did have Galad. When Tigraine mysteriously vanished, Taringail became a widower until he married Morgase. Taringail and Morgase's marriage reinforced the alliance between Andor and Cairhien after the chaos of the Succession War.

When King Laman died in the Aiel War (which began because of his choice to destroy a sapling from Avendesora), Taringail did not become King, because his marriage to the Queen of Andor made him ineligible to rule. Instead, the Sun Throne passed to another family, and Galldrrian Riatin became the ruler of Cairhien. Still, through him, the royal line of Andor has a claim to Cairhien. It's also worth noting that, as a Damodred, Taringail is the half-brother of Moiraine (Rosamund Pike). Though his family is closely tied to the events of the show, Taringail does not appear because he died when his children were still young.

Elayne Trakand, the Daughter-Heir of Andor