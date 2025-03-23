Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Wheel of Time Season 3 Episode 4 and The Wheel of Time book series.

Throughout The Wheel of Time, evidence of the universe's rich history litters the storylines, dialogue, and settings of the show. Many of these artifacts were created during the Age of Legends, including the angreal, sa'angreal, and ter'angreal we see characters use throughout these three seasons. In his journey to prove himself as the Dragon Reborn, Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski) leads his companions and the audience to the Aiel Waste, where we find another lasting artifact that came from that era.

Season 3, Episode 4 introduces us to Avendesora, a large, ancient, and imposing tree that not only holds its own significant history, but plays an unexpectedly instrumental role in shaping Rand's own. The discovery of Avendesora also leads to a reveal that changes Rand and Moiraine's (Rosamund Pike) relationship even more, connecting them in ways we didn't anticipate.

What Is Avendesora in 'The Wheel of Time'?

During The Wheel of Time Season 3's three-episode premiere, Rand and Moiraine's relationship continues to be filled with distrust. So, when Aviendha (Ayoola Smart) constantly challenges Rand about being the Dragon Reborn, and thus the Car'a'carn as per the People of the Dragon's own prophecies, Rand decides to go to the Aiel Waste and undertake the trial of Rhuidean, much to Moiraine's chagrin. During Episode 4, the tension between them is exacerbated as both refuse to bend to the other's will or fully reveal their intentions, leading to Moiraine also asking the Wise Ones if she can enter Rhuidean alongside Rand. Her request is granted. The traveling companions enter the city, feeling the weight of its atmosphere, and before they part ways for their respective trials, they find what Rand calls "the Tree of Life."

In the Old Tongue, this is translated to Avendesora, the name given to this enduring relic that was forged during the Age of Legends. Avendesora is the last known existing chora, which were living constructs that were created by One Power in the form of a tree. They emitted a sense of peace for anyone who found themselves under their branches, a quality that we witness when Rand reverently kneels next to its roots. We see this again during one of the visions Rand experiences in his trial, where he walks in the steps of his Aiel ancestors. Lewin, who would give the fighting Aiel their moniker of "oathbreakers," is first seen hanging his head underneath the younger version of Avendesora, almost giddy by its effect.

Avendesora Plays an Important Role in Rand and Moiraine's History