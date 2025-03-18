Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Wheel of Time Season 3 Episodes 1-3.

In The Wheel of Time, a conflict has long been coming. With the Dark One gaining power and the Last Battle looming, the show's heroes must prepare to face the threat, but sometimes, they don't know the face of their enemies. The Dark One's forces may include the Forsaken and monstrous creatures, like trollocs, but they are also full of Darkfriends, who have infiltrated every society, kingdom, and city — including the Aes Sedai. In Season 2, Siuan Sanche (Sophie Okonedo), the Amyrlin Seat, may not have had the best methods, as she planned to cage Rand (Josha Stradowski) and use him as a weapon, but still wanted to fight the Dark One using whatever force she had at her disposal. Yet the eventful opening scene of Season 3 changes that by revealing the corruption that has seeped into the White Tower.

Season 3 of The Wheel of Time begins with the shocking reveal that the White Tower is full of Darkfriends, proving that many Aes Sedai have turned from their purpose to join the secretive Black Ajah. A shocking number of Aes Sedai betray their sisters, attacking before their mass exit. It's a brutal sequence as the White Tower falls apart from the inside, but beyond the heavy losses is the fact that the Aes Sedai can no longer trust each other. The majority of the Black Ajah may have departed, but after that breach of trust, the White Tower will never be the same.

The Aes Sedai Turn on Each Other in 'The Wheel of Time' Season 3

Season 3's premiere, "To Race the Shadow," begins with Siuan accusing Liandrin (Kate Fleetwood) of being a Darkfriend, after she kidnapped Nynaeve (Zoë Robins), Egwene (Madeleine Madden), and Elayne (Ceara Coveney) and handed them over to the Seanchan in Season 2. With Nynaeve back in the White Tower, Siuan has enough evidence to put Liandrin on trial — and believes that with Liandrin captured, she can learn the names of the other members of the Black Ajah and purge the White Tower, but the situation quickly takes a turn.

When Siuan backs Liandrin into a corner, she calls for help from her allies, and other Darkfriends within the Tower reveal themselves, including many Sitters of the Hall. While no one believed Liandrin to be the only Black Ajah, they certainly don't expect so many other Aes Sedai to be servants to the Dark One. Both inside the Hall and outside of it, a brutal fight breaks out as members of the Black Ajah kill many loyal Aes Sedai and their Warders without hesitation, and even Siuan is almost overpowered. One unexpected traitor, Nyomi (Rachel Denning), steals several angreal and ter'angreal from the White Tower, promising more power to the treacherous group. While most of those who attack eventually make it out of the city, the question remains: how many Darkfriends stayed behind?

Who Is Part of the Black Ajah in 'The Wheel of Time' Season 3?