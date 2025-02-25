When it comes to the adaptation of written works for on-screen consumption, there is always the challenge of what parts of the story need to be kept and those which can safely be cut. The Wheel of Time has turned again, and a decision has been made about what direction the Pattern has woven for Season 3. The upcoming season, which premieres on March 13 on Prime Video with its first three episodes, will adapt the events in The Shadow Rising, which covers Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski), the Dragon Reborn, as he heads into the Aiel Waste. This represents a significant departure from Robert Jordan’s bestselling series, and Rosamund Pike, who plays Moraine Sedai and serves as an executive producer, has addressed this change in the books' chronology.

"We haven't neglected the Stone of Tear, we've just rearranged the order," Pike explains to RadioTimes.com in a recent interview. The actress goes on to explain that the detour taken by the series is aimed at helping the Dragon Reborn discover himself. "There'll be debate about it, but instead of Rand, as you would expect, his next point on his journey would be to go and get Callandor from the Stone of Tear, we are going into the Aiel Waste first, because he needs to discover who he is."

At the end of Season 2, Rand is revealed to be the Dragon Reborn, someone destined for the saving or the breaking of the world. The first images from season 3, as well as the trailer released at CCXP, all tease Rand and his companions' journey into the Aiel Waste, and it is here that the Dragon Reborn will come to terms with his identity, and Pike hopes the viewing audience will understand. She adds:

"Obviously in the novels, there's loads of opportunity for the internal battles of Rand, coming to terms with being the Dragon Reborn - but we need to make that active. We can't do subjective thinking on film. So we need him to go and discover who he is by going to the land of where he comes from. So we're going to the Aiel Waste first and I hope you'll understand and appreciate why."

New Faces and New Adventures in 'The Wheel of Time' Season 3