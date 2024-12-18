Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time continues to turn, with the highly anticipated third season set to premiere around the world on March 13, 2025, and this week, the series has also announced some eye-catching new additions to the epic fantasy's latest chapter. Joining the ever-expanding ensemble are Olivia Williams (The Sixth Sense), Luke Fetherston (Doctor Who), Callum Kerr (Hollyoaks), and Nuno Lopes (White Lines), who will portray the royal family of the kingdom of Andor. Showrunner Rafe Judkins is once again helming the series, while Rosamund Pike returns as Moiraine Damodred, accompanied by the likes of Josha Stradowski, Daniel Henney, Madeleine Madden, Marcus Rutherford, Sophie Okonedo, Shohreh Aghdashloo and Natasha O'Keeffe, to name but a few.

The third season, based on Robert Jordan's acclaimed bestselling book series, is set to introduce the intrigue and drama of Andor, the largest and most influential kingdom in the Westlands, with the announcement of this new casting. Williams will take on the role of Queen Morgase Trakand, a fierce and intelligent leader who earned her throne through a mixture of strong willpower and political game-playing. Her rise to power was considered totally ruthless, but she has earned the respect of the people while remaining a dedicated protector of her daughter Elayne (Ceara Coveney), who is her heir to the throne.

Joining her as Morgase’s sons are Fetherston as Lord Gawyn Trakand and Kerr as Lord Galad Trakand. Galad, who is known for both his unmatched fighting abilities as well as his not-inconsiderable charisma and charm, is immensely committed to his sister Elayne, while Gawyn struggles with his place in Andor’s matriarchal society as the firstborn prince who has no claim to the throne. Rounding out the royal additions is Nuno Lopes, who will play Lord Gaebril, Queen Morgase’s male consort and advisor. Gaebril’s influence is quite considerable in Andor, though it pales in comparison to Morgase’s power in Andor’s matriarchal system.

Where Did We Leave 'The Wheel of Time' Season 2?

The third season of The Wheel of Time picks up in the aftermath of Ishamael’s defeat, with Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski) now fully revealed as the Dragon Reborn. However, the challenges facing Rand and his allies haven't exactly gone away. As the remaining Forsaken rally against Rand, old threats resurface, and the division within the White Tower creates a growing chaos. Meanwhile, the Trakand family's introduction is primed to add another layer of potential difficulties as Rand tries to resist turning to the Dark.

The first two seasons of The Wheel of Time are available to stream now on Prime Video. Season 3 is set to premiere on March 13, 2025. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.

