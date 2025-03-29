Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Wheel of Time Season 3 Episode 5.

The Wheel of Time begins with five seemingly ordinary characters leaving their home, but three seasons later, all have turned out to be exceptionally and uniquely powerful. Rand (Josha Stradowski) is the Dragon Reborn and the Car'a'carn, Mat (Dónal Finn) sounded the Horn of Valere, Perrin (Marcus Rutherford) is a wolfbrother, Nynaeve (Zoë Robins) is the most powerful channeler in the White Tower (despite her current block), and Egwene (Madeleine Madden), as she has recently discovered, is a Dreamwalker.

Dreamwalkers have an awareness and control of Tel'aran'rhiod, the dream world, that most don't. Originally unaware of her power, Egwene has been struggling with dreams that are all too real and often leave their mark on her when she wakes. Because of the rarity of Dreamwalkers, the Aes Sedai have largely forgotten the ability, making Egwene's strange dreams a mystery to be solved. In Season 3, Episode 5, "Tel'aran'rhiod," Egwene begins training with the Aiel Wise Ones to understand her newfound ability.

Although Egwene's experience highlights Dreamwalking more extensively, it isn't entirely new to the series. The show previously introduced Tel'aran'rhiod by showing the Forsaken meeting there and, of course, Lanfear (Natasha O'Keeffe) has used her mastery of it to her advantage as she manipulates Rand. Throughout Season 3, she has continued to appear to him in his dreams, but Egwene's experience is less smooth. Having learned to navigate Tel'aran'rhiod in the Age of Legends, when such things were less mysterious, Lanfear is proficient in Dreamwalking, while Egwene is still figuring out what she can do. Yet, as Egwene learns to control her rare ability, The Wheel of Time shows how it can be a useful, if dangerous, tool.

What is Dreamwalking in 'The Wheel of Time'?

Dreamwalking incorporates several abilities, including a person controlling their own dreams, entering Tel'aran'rhiod at will, and visiting the dreams of others. When Egwene intentionally enters Tel'aran'rhiod for the first time, she is surprised at how much it looks like the real world, only quiet and empty. She can go anywhere she wants, simply by willing it, and she can change her appearance, controlling her clothing with a simple thought. While not all dreams are in Tel'aran'rhiod, anyone can slip into the dream world briefly as they sleep. Dreamwalkers witness this, as ghost-like figures constantly appear and disappear in Tel'aran'rhiod, yet Dreamwalkers are fully present and solid. This, and their ability to watch the dreams of others, makes Dreamwalkers unique.

However, Dreamwalking also has its risks. What a Dreamwalker experiences in their dreams, they also feel in life. Egwene's dreams are invaded by Lanfear, who torments her with the memories of her time as a Seanchan damane. Season 3, Episode 2, "A Question of Crimson," shows that these encounters leave bruises. Likewise, if a person dies in their dream, they will die in real life. Because the dangers in Tel'aran'rhiod are real, Egwene must be careful.

Egwene's training involves her lying on the ground and entering the dreamworld under the watchful eyes of her teachers, who press a pin into a candle that will drop when the wax melts down, its sound pulling Egwene out of Tel'aran'rhiod. While Egwene eagerly takes to her instruction, the Wise Ones discover that she is being chased by one of the Forsaken who has better control of Tel'aran'rhiod, making Egwene's ability especially unsafe until she can master it.

Which Characters Are Also Dreamwalkers in 'The Wheel of Time'?