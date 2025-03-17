Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Wheel of Time Season 3 Episode 1 and The Wheel of Time book series.

With 14 books, The Wheel of Time has more source material than it knows what to do with. The Prime Video show has already proven that it will not be adapting Robert Jordan's expansive book series exactly, and some of the bold changes have proven to be for the better. With the characters spending so much time apart in Season 2, Season 3 has a few new dynamics to explore, especially after introducing both Aviendha (Ayoola Smart) and Elayne (Ceara Coveney), both of whom have a romantic relationship with Rand (Josha Stradowski) in the books.

Season 2's finale brought Rand and Elayne together for a brief scene, so fans expected to see their relationship begin to form, but Season 3 has a different surprise in store. Over the month-long time jump, it's not Rand and Elayne who begin a flirtation (though they do get closer), nor is it Rand and Aviendha, but instead, Elayne and Aviendha develop a connection. While these two women are close in the books, they never have a romantic relationship (at least not a blatant one), yet The Wheel of Time is unafraid to expand on subtext – just look at Siuan (Sophie Okonedo) and Moiraine's (Rosamund Pike) dynamic in the series. When it comes to Elayne and Aviendha, however, this is a change that needed to happen.

'The Wheel of Time' Season 3 Brings Elayne and Aviendha Closer Together