Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Wheel of Time Season 3.

The Wheel of Time includes many societies, but after Season 3, Episode 4, "The Road to the Spear," none are more complicated than the Aiel. The show first explores them in Season 2, as Aviendha (Ayoola Smart), Bain (Ragga Ragnars), and Chiad (Maja Simonsen) search for the Car'a'carn, journeying far away from their home. Yet Season 3 takes Rand (Josha Stradowski), Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), Lan (Daniel Henney), and Egwene (Madeleine Madden) to the Aiel Waste, where they meet many more of the war-like people and see their society firsthand. Aiel culture is unique to the series, giving characters a lot to unpack.

Rand is among the few who can enter the city of Rhuidean, where he learns about the Aiel's true past by undergoing the trials that all Aiel leaders must experience. In Rhuidean, Rand walks through the glass columns, a ter'angreal that allows him to see the past through the eyes of his ancestors. This takes him back thousands of years, showing him significant moments in Aiel history, revealing why they are the People of the Dragon, and explaining how they changed so drastically. With six different scenes throughout history, The Wheel of Time explores the founding, divisions, and mistakes of the ancient Aiel, as well as how their society and culture have evolved over thousands of years, creating a fascinating, if mostly lost, history.

'The Wheel of Time' Season 3 Introduces the Da'shain Aiel