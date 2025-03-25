Editor's note: The below interview contains spoilers for The Wheel of Time Season 3 Episode 4.

Out of all of the book scenes in Robert Jordan's The Wheel of Time that the Prime Video adaptation was on deck to adapt, there may have been no sequence that was more anticipated in Season 3 than the trial of Rhuidean. The third season's most recent episode, "Road to the Spear," written by showrunner Rafe Judkins and directed by Thomas Napper, follows Rand's (Josha Stradowski) journey as he ventures into the mysterious "city in the clouds" tucked away within the Aiel Waste to undergo a trial that will confirm his prophesied role as the Car'a'carn. Once he's in the glass columns, however, Rand begins to see the past through the eyes of his ancestors — and not just his own history, but the history of the Aiel as well. "Road to the Spear" is an expansive, stunning installment that showcases the best of what The Wheel of Time has to offer — impressive locations, emotional character arcs, and a sprawling timeline spanning multiple generations.

In the wake of Episode 4's premiere on Prime Video, Collider had the opportunity to speak with Napper about the behind-the-scenes process of making "Road to the Spear." Over the course of the interview, which you can read below, Napper reveals why he wanted to get a headstart in preparing to direct the episode, which department heads he worked closely with in establishing the look and scope of so many different timelines, and why he's wanted to direct an Age of Legends scene from the beginning of his time on the show. He also discusses how Moiraine's vision montage was filmed, Stradowski's incredible performance as seven different characters, and more.

COLLIDER: With every episode of TV, there's a lot of advanced preparation and planning that goes into making it, but I have to assume, with something like Episode 4, there's even more planning. How much time did you spend, in advance, preparing for "Road to the Spear"?

THOMAS NAPPER: I spoke to Rafe months before anything had been agreed about doing it, and so I knew well in advance that he was hoping that I would do it. I was actually making a film in Paris, but asked if I could come early to work, because I was so... I won't say confused. I was slightly worried, because it was such an undertaking. It felt like I needed as much pre-roll, certainly with Rafe and with [production designer] Ondřej Nekvasil before ... I wasn't due to start 'til April, but I showed up in February in Prague, and we had a couple of days just going through everything and just talking about methodology, because Rhuidean didn't exist. It wasn't going to be a set; it wasn't going to exist, ever, as an actual set that we could shoot.

So I was trying to work out with Ondřej how we were going to do it. We had that initial meeting in February. I came back again, I think, at the end of February with my family, and we started work [in] middle of March — just trying to unpack how to do Rhuidean itself, because in my mind, I'd expected us to build a set, and the concept was that we were going to build it on... We were going to have no set, and we were going to do it all using smoke on a stage, and kind of insinuate that there were these big structures and these big buildings, but not actually have them, or have much in there, so that was the first technical thing that we were trying to resolve.

I sat with Ondřej. It was months, really, where we just had a stage, a model of a stage, and we were moving pieces around. We created seven versions of Rhuidean on a stage. When my director of photography, David Luther, arrived, we did so many smoke tests, people thought we were going mad. We were just trying to get the right density of smoke, and technically get it to look right. Literally, we became so geeky about smoke, I can't tell you, but that is what Rhuidean is. Aside from any of the character work or any of the time travel segments of it, it was just working on Rhuidean, like getting the columns to look right. We did so much testing on these very simple elements, while working to get the right feel for the floating in the rings. There was a lot going on behind the scenes. So we had the same team exactly as we had in Season 2, but we just had this very special brief to make "Road to the Spear."

[Costume designer] Sharon Gilham was doing a lot of work developing the background of the septs of the Aiel, the seven septs that appear in the Mandein scene, working on the culture of the Aiel. Sarah Nakamura was helping me with the timelines, because [Rand] is going forward in his timeline but going back through his ancestors — who seem to be going forward into the future, but in fact they're going backwards in Wheel of Time time. So conceptually, it's trying to do a lot. It's trying to achieve something that's quite mind-bending when you step down and think about it.

I basically came to school early and sat in the library, and Rafe had to brief me again and again and again about various things that were going on because I just had so many questions. It was like trying to carry the enthusiasm I had for the script itself and the story itself. I'd listened to it I don't know how many times on my earbuds, and I felt like I had a grounding in it, and I felt like I'd read the book enough times to know where it sat within the story itself. The challenge was: how are we going to realize this?

'The Wheel of Time' Director Thomas Napper Explains How Moiraine's Visions Were Filmed

Image via Prime Video

Moiraine's vision sequence uses a really interesting technique, which was showcased initially in the Season 3 trailer. In this episode, she's in the rings and seeing these thousand, thousand futures, it's all these potential outcomes of what might happen, what might not happen. It's very disorienting, and it's all obviously connected to Moiraine literally spinning and twisting in the rings, but practically, how did you set the camera up to get those shots?

NAPPER: Well, again, we went on quite a journey with that. When I read the script, it felt to me that this hugely powerful woman, Aes Sedai, Moiraine Sedai, is powerless. What I wanted to convey in the storytelling was the idea that the rings are projecting her into these possible futures, but she's powerless within those sequences. She has no agency to either change or to ... She can't manipulate them or change them or do what Moiraine would normally do. She's just a visitor within these scenes.

There was an artist filmmaker called Tony Hill in the seventies and eighties in the UK, and I'd seen his work, and he would build these rigs to make his films, which are these beautiful art films and experiments, really. I really felt that that was a perfect way to express this idea. We needed the rig for months and months to take it wherever we were, and once I'd got everyone on board with the idea, and we did a couple of tests, then we started to build it.

It took a while to get it to work, to be honest. It was a complicated rig to make it work, and then to make it work perfectly was another journey as well. So we tested and tested. While we were testing the smoke, and testing the columns, and testing the rig, we were a little test unit for quite a while.

We found a recipe for it, and we found a Czech engineer, named Tomas, who built it for us, and then we took that rig around with us to tell the stories. Rafe and I were working on where we could place them within the sets, how we could do it. Wherever we did it, we had to dig away the set to make it work, so we had to destroy the floors of sets where we were working. It was quite controversial sometimes when we went onto stages, about how we were going to make it work. But I think it succeeds in giving you the feeling of powerlessness, and yet you understand what's going on, and you can see what's going on, but you can't be part of it or change it. That's how I interpreted those visions.

It feels like you're falling with Moiraine, just tumbling through them.

NAPPER: Yes. And it inverts and goes upside down, so it sort of feels uncomfortable to watch, which is, I guess, how she's feeling.

'The Wheel of Time's Thomas Napper Wanted to Direct an Age of Legends Scene Since Season 1