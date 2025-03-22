Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Wheel of Time Season 3 Episode 4.

Throughout The Wheel of Time, the history of the fantasy world plays an important role, though much of it is unknown. The series emphasizes the past, especially through Rand (Josha Stradowski) being the Dragon Reborn, which ties his destiny to his previous reincarnation as Lews Therin Telamon (Alexander Karim). Even Rand's enemies, especially Lanfear (Natasha O'Keeffe) and Ishamael (Fares Fares), remember him as Lews Therin, which affects how they treat him. However, Lews Therin lived in the Age of Legends, and since then, times have changed as society became unrecognizable due to lost knowledge and technology — in large part because of Lews Therin's actions. The Breaking of the World started when Lews Therin led an attack to seal the Dark One's prison, but that wasn't where the domino effect started. A cataclysmic event set everything in motion, and The Wheel of Time has finally depicted that moment.

Season 3, Episode 4, "The Road to the Spear," takes Rand to the city of Rhuidean, where he journeys through time by stepping into the ter'angreal known as the glass columns. This test allows him to view the past through the eyes of his own ancestors. The experiences provide several revelations — they show Rand his birth parents, teach him how the Aiel turned away from their peaceful origins, and even explain the Aiel's purpose given to them by the Aes Sedai during the Breaking of the World. Yet the last vision he sees goes even further back in history, giving Rand a glimpse of the Age of Legends and, specifically, the event that changed the course of history.

What Did Rand See in His Earliest Vision in 'The Wheel of Time'?