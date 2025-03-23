Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Wheel of Time Season 3 Episode 4.

The Wheel of Time's universe is steeped in rich history and in Season 3's latest episode, the show spotlights the history of the Aiel people, specifically Rand al'Thor's (Josha Stradowski) influential ancestry. He is tested in the trial of Rhuidean, where every step forward through the glass columns in the city of clouds is a step backwards in time. The purpose of this trial is to ensure that every Aiel leader is intimately acquainted with their history, walking in the footsteps of their ancestors so they will know why they are cursed as oathbreakers and to understand how little they truly do understand.

Rand's ancestry in particular is intriguing, born from generations of figures who were pivotal in shaping Aiel traditions and culture, including the future of the Car'a'carn or the Dragon Reborn. As Rand takes each excruciating step forward, he sees the past through the eyes of his ancestors; the series formats these as segments where Stradowski plays each historical figure. So, who does Stradowski play in each era in order of appearance, and how are they significant in forming Rand's story?

Janduin: Rand's Aiel Father in the Battle on Dragonmount

First, we see Stradowski covered in torn, bloody rags, grime covering his face, and two swords at the ready. Stradowski steps into the role of Rand's father, Janduin, as he is fighting in the last battle of the Aiel War against King Laman's oath-breaking ways on the snowy mountaintops of Dragonmount. They have just killed King Laman, Moiraine's (Rosamund Pike) uncle, for cutting down a sacred, gifted chora sapling and have essentially won the war. After cutting down enemies, exhibiting a fighting prowess that Rand clearly inherited, he finds Rand's mother, Tigraine (Magdalena Sittova), bleeding out after having given birth.

From prior knowledge of Season 1, we know that it was Tam al'Thor (Michael McElhatton) who had helped Rand's mother give birth and taken Rand away to raise him, fulfilling the Dragon Reborn prophecy: being born on Dragonmount, and the Car'a'carn one: "of the blood, but not raised by the blood." Naturally, Janduin has a huge impact on Rand by directly contributing to his birth, but this vision allows Rand to see precisely the moment his fate as the Dragon Reborn is sealed.

Mandein: The First Aiel Chief to Take the Trials of Rhuidean

An unknown number of generations pass when we enter the next segment, where Stradowski now plays Mandein, an Aiel chief from when Rhuidean was being completed. As the fog eclipses the city, Mandein, along with other Aiel clan chiefs, are summoned into the city without their weapons to speak to Aes Sedai Latra Posae Decume (Ania Marson). She recounts the prophecy of the Car'a'carn and demands that every Aiel leader needs to undergo a trial to remember their cultural past, including the Way of the Leaf and why they are called "oathbreakers."

Latra also creates the glass columns using Sakarnen, a powerful sa'angreal that looks like a cloudy, glass orb, cementing Rand's own fate with the trial. However, the most significant part of the segment is that Mandein volunteers to be the first chief to undertake the trial, claiming he isn't afraid of the past. Even among the chiefs, he is a leader, foreshadowing Rand's own position as the leader of leaders — it was always in his blood.

Lewin: The Aiel's First Oathbreaker

A few more generations into the past, and we see Stradowski step into the more light-hearted, boyish role of Lewin. He lived during the Breaking, when his Aiel clan were transporting Avendesora to the Waste. When he learns his sister has been abducted by bandits, a forbidden rescue attempt fronted by Lewin, and his friends, Charlin (Kiren Kebaili-Dwyer) and Alijha (Ferdinand McKay), goes horribly wrong. Charlin becomes a fatality in the fight that ensues, where Lewin defends himself and kills one of the bandits. As the ragged crew returns to the camp, Lewin and Alijha are branded "oathbreakers" for committing murder, which is the ultimate sin in light of the pacifist virtues of the Way of the Leaf.

Lewin turns around, covers the lower half of his face with his dust veil, and promises to protect the Aiel, who were forbidden from fighting. This is where the "oathbreaking" monikers originate, as many of the Aiel people we see now are fierce warriors, including the Maidens of the Spear. Even the way he wears the dust veil has continued in his line of fighters. Through this segment, we learn why the need for the Rhuidean trial came to be, while further demonstrating how Rand's lineage truly defined the roles and traditions of today's Aiel culture.

Jonai and Rhodric: Dedicated to the Way of the Leaf