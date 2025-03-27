Editor's note: The below recap contains spoilers for The Wheel of Time Season 3 Episode 5.

Three seasons into The Wheel of Time, it's safe to say we've already been introduced to a lot of different landscapes and cultures — but it really feels like these last few episodes, in particular, have extensively broadened the scope of this epic fantasy world. This week's installment, "Tel'aran'rhiod," written by Ajoke Ibironke and directed by Marta Cunningham, is the title of a world we already know in The Wheel of Time, but it's one of the first times we really get a sense of how the rules work — and how dangerous is can be if you end up in the wrong dream. On the other hand, this week's episode also delivers some of the season's most emotionally poignant moments, given that Tel’aran’rhiod is the only place where we can see the characters' biggest longings laid bare, with each of them dreaming of the things that may never come to pass in the waking world.

Before we jump into what everyone's sweetest dreams are made of, there's a scene worth somewhat unpacking before the opening titles. As we saw last week, Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) found an Age of Legends-era sa'angreal in Rhuidean called Sakarnen, sneaking it into her pocket after taking it from the heart of Avendesora. It seems like she’s not wasting any time trying to figure out how to channel through Sakarnen, but given how strong the thing is, even an Aes Sedai as powerful as Moiraine risks burning herself out if she’s not careful. Good thing Lan (Daniel Henney) is there to stop her before she accidentally immolates herself — but thanks to their bond, he also knows exactly what Moiraine was feeling while channeling: euphoria, but also hunger and thirst beyond a physical level. When he asks her to tell him what she saw in the rings, Moiraine conveniently finds herself too weak to fess up to any details — at least for now.

Egwene Learns the Do's and Don'ts of Dreamwalking in 'The Wheel of Time' Season 3 Episode 5

It turns out that even though Rand (Josha Stradowski) has gone through Rhuidean and come out the other side with two fancy-pants dragon tattoos, indicating him as the Aiel's prophesied Car'a'carn, that doesn’t mean the Aiel will automatically accept him. According to Bair (Nukâka Coster-Waldau), the Taardad Wise Ones have been reaching out to the Wise Ones in other clans in the dream world — in the hopes that all the clan chiefs will descend on Alcair Dal (or "the Golden Bowl") so Rand can declare himself. It seems that Sevanna (Natasha Culzac) and Couladin (Set Sjöstrand) were less than receptive when Rand emerged from Rhuidean, which Aviendha (Ayoola Smart) expresses little shock about, since Rand's status — being "of the blood, but not raised by the blood" — means he’s been making a mess of Aiel ways since he arrived. Bair and Melaine (Salóme Gunnarsdóttir) have a solution to this problem that Aviendha is less than thrilled about: she will now shadow Rand every waking moment, as part of her Wise One training, and teach him Aiel customs.

The former Maiden of the Spear can only blink, stunned by her new responsibilities, but there's no chance to debate the matter further — the group has made it to Cold Rocks Hold, the seat of the Taardad Aiel, to await the arrival of the other clan chiefs at Alcair Dal. They're received by Rhuarc's (Björn Landberg) other wife and the hold's roofmistress, Lian (Nicole Sherin), who gives her husband and her first-sister, Bair, a separate, more tender welcome — and effectively establishing that polyamorous relationships are the sort of thing that Aiel don’t blink an eye at. Later on, Rand starts to bond with one of Rhuarc's grandchildren, and it's through their interactions that Aviendha seems to begin softening toward a "wetlander" she had originally written off as being too ignorant of Aiel ways.

Meanwhile, Egwene (Madeleine Madden) and Rand's paths have been diverging for a while now, and it becomes even more apparent this week, particularly once Egwene begins her official Jedi Aes Sedai training in dreamwalking. As we learn from Bair and Melaine, while it is possible for anyone to enter Tel'aran'rhiod — and indeed, many stumble into it accidentally — it takes a special kind of ability, apart from the One Power, to be able to travel within the dream world, or even to bend it to one's liking. Yet threats in Tel'aran'rhiod can be just as deadly, and those who die there will not awaken. Even the most idle thought can change things, as we see Egwene shift her clothing in the blink of an eye and jump from Cold Rocks Hold to the streets of Tar Valon in an instant. It’s in that same dream where she's confronted by Lanfear (Natasha O'Keeffe), who has no qualms about trying to choke her once again. When Egwene snaps awake, she has fresh bruises on her neck, and Bain and Melaine immediately identify that she’s being stalked by a Shadow-souled — AKA, a Forsaken.

One person remains ignorant of the entire situation, though, and that's Rand, because Lanfear sure as hell isn't mentioning it when she visits him in his dreams. When Rand confesses to having seen her during his trial in Rhuidean, Lanfear insists she's not Mierin anymore, but Rand recognized glimpses of the woman he first met in Cairhien. In that moment, Lanfear comes as close to real vulnerability as we've ever seen from her — and finally admits that she's in love with every part of Rand, even the dark parts. What else is a Dragon Reborn to do other than smooch her, after that?

Siuan Begins to Lose Control in 'The Wheel of Time' Season 3 Episode 5

It seems that all of Elaida's (Shohreh Aghdashloo) wooing and gifts have paid off, since, when we pick up with the White Tower politicking this week, the Red is having her much-desired meeting with Siuan (Sophie Okonedo). After a few backhanded compliments that quickly turn into straightforward barbs — Siuan remarks on Elaida's cloying rose perfume, while Elaida insults Siuan's taste in more rustic decor — Elaida decides to cut through the small talk and get right to the point of this meeting. Siuan's control over the White Tower, as well as her sway over the Aes Sedai who remain there, is slipping, particularly now that her secret meeting with Rand in Cairhien has been exposed. Elaida plainly states her intention to call for a vote in the Hall about caging the Dragon Reborn — something Siuan should have done a long time ago. Of course, the Red sister can't resist getting in a follow-up jab about Siuan and Moiraine's relationship, especially since those two have had a thing going on since they were all novices (and apparently weren't being subtle about it, either).

Apparently, Elaida's gauntlet is alarming enough that Siuan later shares her suspicions with Leane (Jennifer Cheon Garcia) and Verin (Meera Syal) about the Red possibly being Black Ajah. Based on the "hearts" we already know of (with each "heart" consisting of three sisters), there would have been 12 Black Ajah inside the White Tower on the day Liandrin (Kate Fleetwood) was called to the Hall, and according to Verin's calculations, they've been able to name 11 between the ones who escaped and those who are Tower prisoners. Meanwhile, Elaida is making moves of her own, trying to cozy up to other sisters like Alviarin (Claire-Hope Ashitey) and Adeleas (Nila Aalia), the latter of whom is revealed to be part of the plot orchestrated by Verin, Leane, and Siuan, even while still recovering from Nyomi's (Rachel Denning) attack on her mind. The goal? To manipulate Elaida into paying a visit to Joiya (Joelle) and Amico (Zenobia Kloppers), so they can determine whether this Red just so happens to be the missing Black Ajah member they've been looking for. After quickly dispatching Amico and torturing Joiya for information, it's clear that Elaida's methods of interrogation are much more violent than Siuan's — but is she Black Ajah? The fact that two Gray Men suddenly emerge from the shadows would seem to indicate otherwise, and fortunately for Elaida, the injuries she sustains in the attack are quickly healed once Siuan and Leane arrive on the scene and take out the assassins.