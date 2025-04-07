Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Wheel of Time Season 3 Episode 6.

When you think of the epic fantasy series The Wheel of Time, it doesn't exactly seem like a show suited for a musical episode. And while "The Shadow in the Night" isn't technically a musical, it does feature an unexpectedly fantastic song that's both surprising and significant. Elayne (Ceara Coveney), Mat (Dónal Finn), Nynaeve (Zoë Robins), and Min (Kae Alexander) are on a mission in Tanchico to hunt the Black Ajah. When Mat encounters an old friend and their disguises begin to unravel, Elayne steps up in an unexpected way. The result is one of the most memorable tonal shifts The Wheel of Time has pulled off — but it’s more than just a delightful throwaway scene.

Elayne and Thom Share a Memorable Musical Moment in 'The Wheel of Time' Season 3