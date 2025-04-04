Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Wheel of Time Season 3 Episode 6.

The Wheel of Time has many villains, most of whom are monstrous, selfish, or cruel, and sometimes all three. Yet one who started off as unlikable as any antagonist has slowly become a compelling character, and at this point, I can't help but feel more sympathy for her than hatred. Liandrin Guirale (Kate Fleetwood) may be an ambitious villain, but the character is particularly fascinating to me, largely because of her backstory, which has played such a significant and gut-wrenching role in her arc. As the apparent leader of the Black Ajah inside the White Tower for Seasons 1 and 2, Liandrin has done some pretty awful things, but now that I know the full story, I can't blame her.

The Prime Video series has created a new backstory for Liandrin, making her drastically different from her more unsympathetic book counterpart, who is driven by greed for power and status alone. The on-screen Liandrin has a much more tragic past, starting in Season 2, where she attempts to save her ailing and elderly son, Aludran (Vladimír Javorský), and ultimately fails when Lanfear (Natasha O'Keeffe) kills him to "free" her. Season 3 gives Liandrin a homecoming as she returns to Tanchico and the house of her long-dead husband, who abused her. While the show has been very clear about her dark backstory, The Wheel of Time's latest episode, "The Shadow in the Night," reveals just how horrific it was. Now that I've seen her past, I can understand Liandrin's choices, even the bad ones. She may not be particularly good, but she is not the person who deserves the blame for what she became, and I can't bring myself to fully hate her anymore.

'The Wheel of Time's Liandrin Was Abused as a Child

Image via Prime Video

Though Liandrin is introduced as a confident Aes Sedai with a tough exterior and a dedication to stilling men who can channel, The Wheel of Time's latest flashback reveals a very different story. Previously, the show made no secret of the fact that she was married to a wealthy man while still a child, and that he was not kind to her, yet Season 3's latest episode actually shows how horrifying it was, as a young Liandrin is being held in a dungeon-like room with her crying newborn. The story only gets darker when her husband demands that she drown her noisy son. Liandrin rightfully refuses, instead using the One Power to kill her husband and his guards to escape and flee her situation.

Honestly, I can't say I'm surprised that Liandrin doesn't follow the Light because no one showed her an ounce of kindness, even when she was an innocent child. Her history, if nothing else, explains her behavior towards men, as well as her choice to become a member of the Red Ajah. Her ruthless pursuit of Logain (Álvaro Morte) and desire to gentle him before bringing him to the White Tower, despite the law, doesn't reveal her to be a kind woman, making her an easy character to hate, especially as she and Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) butt heads. Yet it's now become clear to me that Liandrin is still scarred from her formative experiences 95 years before.

Liandrin Has No Other Choice Besides the Shadow in 'The Wheel of Time'