Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Wheel of Time Season 3.

Prime Video's The Wheel of Time has deviated from the books that it is based on many times, but one early change that seemed particularly odd was when Perrin Aybara (Marcus Rutherford) was introduced as a married man. His wife, Laila (Helena Westerman), does not remain in the show for long, as she dies when trollocs attack the Two Rivers, and Perrin, thinking there is a trolloc behind him, accidentally kills her. For the first two seasons, Laila's rapid introduction and death seemed to do little apart from creating angst for Perrin, making it an odd change, but Season 3, Episode 6, "The Shadow in the Night," finally gives it a better purpose.

Throughout Season 3, Perrin has been developing a new relationship with Faile (Isabella Bucceri), a Hunter of the Horn whom he meets after returning to the Two Rivers. Though their romance is straight from the books, the haste of it initially seems odd given that Perrin is still mourning Laila. Season 3, Episode 5, "Tel'aran'rhiod," reveals a dream Perrin is having where he and Faile seem to be a couple, living in the Two Rivers while Perrin works as the blacksmith, much like the life he previously shared with Laila. In the show's most recent episode, they take their relationship even further. Yet Perrin's past enhances his new relationship, as Perrin and Faile bond over their losses, and she helps him heal. Perrin's guilt over Laila also explains why he treats Faile the way he does, which makes their dynamic from the book more understandable. Though it took almost three full seasons, The Wheel of Time has finally justified this early, controversial change for Perrin.

'The Wheel of Time' Uses Perrin's Grief To Help Him Bond With Faile

As Perrin returns to the Two Rivers in Season 3, he is initially still mourning Laila. Episode 3, "Seeds of Shadow," even shows him visiting her grave and burying his broken wedding ring, once again highlighting his grief. While he has long struggled with these feelings, they have not motivated all of his actions, yet they play an important role when it comes to his growing relationship with Faile. Initially, Faile confesses that she left home after discovering her mother was a Darkfriend, knowing that she would be killed if she stayed. Yet as she left, she told her brother the truth, and he confronted their mother, losing his life in the process — an outcome that Faile now blames herself for. The guilt Perrin and Faile both feel over the deaths of their loved ones allows them to create a connection that few can understand.

There has already been a respect building between them; Faile sees Perrin stepping into a bigger leadership role, while Perrin notices how willing Faile is to defend a place she has no ties to. After learning about Faile's past, Perrin feels comfortable opening up about his abilities as a wolfbrother and even shares the dangerous secret about Mat (Dónal Finn) blowing the Horn of Valere, which disrupts Faile's quest. The trust created by Perrin and Faile sharing their grief and pain fosters the growth of their relationship, helping to explain its rapid progression in the series.

Faile Helps Perrin To Heal in 'The Wheel of Time' Season 3