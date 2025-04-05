Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Wheel of Time Season 3 Episode 6.

The Wheel of Time includes quite a few romantic relationships, ranging from the well-established dynamic shared by Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) and Siuan (Sophie Okonedo) to the newer, blossoming feelings between Perrin (Marcus Rutherford) and Faile (Isabella Bucceri). Yet one relationship is already falling apart, and it isn't entirely a surprise. Egwene (Madeleine Madden) and Rand (Josha Stradowski) have been connected since their introduction in the series, having been close since childhood. Throughout the story, things have never been easy for this pair, as they struggle to prove their devotion to each other. In Season 1, Ishamael (Fares Fares) tempts Rand by showing him a potential life with Egwene and their child, and in Season 2, Rand goes to Falme to save Egwene despite the knowledge that it's a trap. Meanwhile, in Season 3, Egwene witnesses Rand going mad in a potential future during her Accepted test, proving how afraid she is of the possibility. She even refuses to keep training inside the White Tower because she wants to stay with Rand, and joins the group heading to the Aiel Waste instead.

Although the two have spent much of the story apart, their recent reunion allows The Wheel of Time to give their relationship more focus. However, they are not the same people they were when they left the Two Rivers. It becomes increasingly clear that the pair has grown apart, though neither wants to admit it. With both Rand and Egwene's lives changing, their relationship has already been due for a reevaluation, but in Season 3, Episode 6, "The Shadow in the Night," it reaches a breaking point.

Rand Betrayed Egwene's Trust in 'The Wheel of Time'

Image via Prime Video

Even as recently as the Season 3 premiere, Mat (Dónal Finn) and Perrin teased Rand about his interest in no one but Egwene, but that is no longer the truth. In Season 2, while his friends believed him dead, Rand developed a relationship with a mysterious woman who turned out to be Lanfear (Natasha O'Keeffe), though he didn't know who she was at the time. Yet even after he discovers her true identity, he continues to meet Lanfear in Tel'aran'rhiod. During this time, he and Egwene have rekindled their relationship, but he never tells her about Lanfear, and considering he seems to have some control in the dream realm, meeting another woman behind Egwene's back is a clear betrayal of her trust.

Rand doesn't acknowledge his mistake until Egwene discovers it on her own, stumbling upon him and Lanfear together at the end of Season 3, Episode 5, "Tel'aran'rhiod." While Egwene is understandably angry with him, all Rand can do is try to justify himself, admitting that he should have told her but still arguing that there is so much she doesn't understand. Although Rand is under considerable pressure, it doesn't excuse his actions — and worse, he blames Egwene for not prioritizing him. Despite following him to the Aiel Waste, she has been focused on strengthening her power in her dreams, while Rand has been on his own journey in learning about the Aiel culture, but Egwene spending time away from him does nothing to justify Rand's betrayal.

Rand's Mistake Endangered Egwene in 'The Wheel of Time'