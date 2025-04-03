Editor's note: The below recap contains spoilers for The Wheel of Time Season 3 Episode 6.

It's easy to forget that sometimes, The Wheel of Time isn’t all trauma and darkness. Sometimes, an episode comes along that manages to inject a welcome dose of light into the proceedings. Granted, this week's episode of Season 3, "The Shadow in the Night," written by Rammy Park and directed by Marta Cunningham, doesn't shy away from some of the darkest aspects of this fantasy story — both past and present — but it also delivers the closest thing this show has had to a musical episode yet. You take the good with the bad, which means you take a delightful, innuendo-filled song with an inarguably tragic backstory for one of the season's biggest baddies.

Episode 6 doesn't address the aftermath of Egwene (Madeleine Madden) spying on everybody’s dreams in Tel'aran'rhiod just yet; instead, we jump back 95 years, to where a much younger and visibly dirtied Liandrin (Lola Shaw) is being kept in what appears to be, for all intents and purposes, a dungeon. She's doing her best to quiet her newly born son, Aludrin, so that no one hears his cries, but when her husband, Boral (Colin David Reese), comes into her cell with every intention of getting rid of the child, Liandrin unleashes the One Power, quickly killing both her abuser and one of his thugs, even getting in a few stomps on the former's head just for good measure. Out in the streets of Tanchico, however, the situation looks even more dire; Liandrin's desperate pleas for help go ignored until she curls up at the foot of the collared man statue. As she drifts into sleep, she's greeted by Ishamael (Fares Fares), who deceptively extends an open hand to her. Was Liandrin's choice to swear herself to the Dark fully her own, or did she only make it because she had no other option to save herself and her child?

Either way, the Liandrin (Kate Fleetwood) we all know is currently dreaming of being the Amyrlin Seat when she’s visited by Lanfear (Natasha O’Keeffe) in Tel'aran'rhiod. Lanfear's clearly on an info-gathering mission as she interrogates Liandrin, trying to suss out whether any of the other Forsaken have attempted to sway the Black Ajah's loyalty to their own camp. The likelihood is that Rahvin (Nuno Lopes) has already used his powers of compulsion to seduce one of them, but little does Lanfear know that Moghedien (Laia Costa) has been right under the Black Ajah's noses in Tanchico this whole time. Not only is the Forsaken disguised as a servant girl in the house they're hunkered down in, but she's finding ways to undermine them at every turn — including spitting in their food. Gross.

'The Wheel of Time' Season 3 Episode 6 Welcomes You to "The Hills of Tanchico"

As for our heroes who are hunting the Black Ajah, they're still trying to figure out where to start their search. Elayne (Ceara Coveney) is busy quizzing Nynaeve (Zoë Robins) about which names and faces to know when Mat (Dónal Finn) and Min (Kae Alexander) interrupt their efforts to disguise themselves. Fortunately, the Trakand and al'Meara Detective Agency already has a plan in place. After they hit the night market, Mat will see if he can loosen lips over a card game or five, while Min can use her foresight ability to get more answers. Once they've firmly ensconced themselves in a tavern, Elayne does her best Taraboner impression while Mat bribes a handsome local for information on a collar designed to be worn by a man. Yet the sound of an all-too-familiar voice — singing about the Horn of Valere, no less — draws him away from the card tables and towards a friendly face.

Thom Merrilin (Alexandre Willaume) is less than thrilled to see Mat, considering what happened last time their paths crossed, but the Hornblower successfully talks him into sticking around with the help of a few coins. Meanwhile, in another tavern, Min convinces Nynaeve to loosen up and "let [her] braid down" with the help of a few strong drinks before a sudden vision leads them to a man who met a beautiful woman, one who fits Jeaine Caine's (Olivia Popica) description exactly. As the two sneak off to investigate the Lounault estate for traces of the Black Ajah, Mat catches Thom up on everything that's happened since they last met, but the gleeman soon catches a glimpse of Elayne. This tavern is a dangerous place for the Daughter-Heir of Andor to be, and at least one patron is already growing suspicious that Elayne isn't who she says she is — so why shouldn't she get up on the bar to perform, with Thom accompanying her on guitar? Less than a verse into "The Hills of Tanchico" (which Coveney performs herself!), Elayne has the realization that the song is actually about a very specific bodily part, but she has to sell it now, and sell it she does. In fact, she and Mat are performing a reprise of it when Nynaeve and Min return from their own investigation.

At the Lounault estate, Liandrin is doing her best to sniff out any other members of her cabal who might be in league elsewhere — and eliminate anyone she has no real use for anymore. That includes Nyomi (Rachel Denning), whom Liandrin reveals her ultimate goal to before disposing of her: she wants to become a Forsaken herself, and it seems nothing is going to stand in the way of that — not even Ispan (Olumide Olorunfemi), who's revealed to be the one actually working for Rahvin but finds herself in Moghedien's crosshairs instead. Back at the tavern, it turns out that even one more lead has paid off for Mat; his contact didn't find the Seanchan collar, but did manage to secure one of the bracelets that controls it. Nynaeve and Elayne are quick to celebrate their (or Mat's) good luck on that front, but the mood… doesn't exactly change when Moghedien shows up, since the Forsaken instantly weaves into their minds so they’re compelled to do as she asks, smiles fixed on their faces. When Moggy finds out about the bracelet in their possession, she orders them to hand it over, but meets resistance in Nynaeve, who's strong enough to fight the Forsaken’s influence over her. As Moghedien leaves, neither Nynaeve nor Elayne remembers what happened as the weave dissipates — but there is a suspicious cut on Nynaeve's cheek that wasn’t there before…

The Two Rivers' Fight Is Only Just Beginning ‘The Wheel of Time’ Season 3 Episode 6

After a partially successful Cauthon family rescue mission leaves Perrin (Marcus Rutherford) in pretty rough shape, the first assumption would be that the