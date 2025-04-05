Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Wheel of Time Season 3 Episode 6.

Over three seasons, Prime Video's The Wheel of Time has made some changes while adapting the expansive book series of the same name. In Season 3, the show has diverged from Rand's (Josha Stradowski) journey to Tear to claim Callandor. Though some of the series' changes have actually improved the story, one adjustment involved significantly reducing the role of traveling gleeman, expert knife thrower, and all-around mysterious ally, Thom Merrilin (Alexandre Willaume). Though he appeared in Season 1, it was only briefly. It's not entirely surprising, as the introduction of several important characters was also changed or delayed, like Elayne (Ceara Coveney). Additionally, Thom's role has largely been connected to Mat's (Dónal Finn) story, which was drastically altered for the Prime Video series due to behind-the-scenes factors. However, in Season 3, Episode 6, "The Shadow in the Night," Thom finally returns to the show, and it's great to see him again.

We first hear Thom before we see him in Tanchico, performing as a gleeman, where he is reunited with Mat, who believed him dead after they last crossed paths. While Thom is somewhat different from the grandfatherly character with an unlimited supply of stories who appears in the books, this reintroduction brings him closer to the version that readers know and love. Though reluctant to team up with Mat, Thom is ultimately willing to ally himself with our heroes, while also hinting at his own storied past. While it's true that the character plays a much more notable role in the books, The Wheel of Time is on its way to giving the enigmatic Thom Merrilin the role he deserves.

'The Wheel of Time' Reveals a Lot About Thom Merrilin Even With Limited Screentime