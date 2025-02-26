Before the Breaking of the World, during the Age of Legends, men and women who were skilled enough and capable of touching the True Source could channel the One Power. By the age wherein The Wheel of Time is set, men are forbidden from channeling, as saidin has been tainted by the Dark One. The taint translates to madness for any man who attempts to channel the One Power. Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski) was proclaimed the Dragon Reborn at the end of Season 2. This simply means he will have to channel in order to fulfill his destiny. So how is this shepherd boy from the Two Rivers managing the internal conflict of what he is potentially capable of?

Per the lore in Robert Jordan's fantasy book series, the Dragon Reborn has the capacity to both save the world or break it. Men who are not the Dragon Reborn, but can touch the True Source and channel, oftentimes run mad, destroying those around them in the process. Speaking in an interview with Gizmodo, Stradowski discusses the internal conflict in Rand as we head into the third season. "You know that [channeling is dangerous for men]," Stradowski explains. "But [much like] the prophecies can unfold in different ways—the Manetherans say he’s going to either save or destroy the world, the Aiel say, he’s going to save and destroy, he brings creation and destruction—I think the same is true for madness."

For those familiar with Jordan's book series, most of the men who go mad often times are just normal, everyday people who lose control and destroy everything in their path. Saidin might be tainted by the Shadow, yes, but Stradowski believes that the true danger for Rand lies not in what the prophecies say, but in him being human. The actor explains:

"Yes, the One Power’s tainted by the Dark One, but the danger doesn’t only lie in that. It’s also that this human being, this shepherd, is the most powerful channeler in the world. And what happens if you take someone away from him that he cares about, who he loves? Or what happens if you push him in a certain direction that he doesn’t want to be pushed into? That’s also when that danger and madness comes out. So what that danger and madness really means is what we still have to see."

Lanfear Might Be Rand's Undoing

Image via Amazon

Season 3 will see Rand heading into the Aiel Waste in a bid to discover who he is. He will be separated from friends, with Mat Cauthon (Dónal Finn), Elayne Trakand (Ceara Coveney), Min Farshaw (Kae Alexander), and Nynaeve al’Meara (Zoe Robins) all headed to the dense city of Tanchico on a separate quest. If Stradowski's worries about Rand's humanity are taken into account, it is likely that his relationship with the Forsaken, Lanfear (Natasha O'Keeffe), might be the trigger. Any attempts to disrupt what is in all truth a complex romantic union, might see the Dragon Reborn lash out in ways he might not do for his Two Rivers folk.

The Wheel of Time Season 3 premieres March 13 on Prime Video. Stay with Collider for the latest updates. You can catch up on the last two seasons now on Prime Video.