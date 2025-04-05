Editor's note: The below interview contains spoilers for The Wheel of Time Season 3.

Three seasons in, and The Wheel of Time has made significant strides in expanding its epic fantasy world. From new cultures like the Aiel to new locations like Tanchico, the Prime Video series is building out the scope of its story in ways that create an even better understanding of what our heroes are up against — and what's at stake if the prophesied Last Battle doesn't go their way. Season 3's latest episode, "The Shadow in the Night," sees Nynaeve (Zoë Robins) and Elayne's (Ceara Coveney) hunt for the Black Ajah taking them into the seedier corners of Tanchico, but they can't navigate those winding dockside streets alone. Good thing both Mat (Dónal Finn) and Min (Kae Alexander) have tagged along — and both of them come in handy when it comes to getting some answers about where to go next.

Ahead of the premiere of "The Shadow in the Night," Collider had the opportunity to speak with Alexander about her experience on The Wheel of Time and Min's biggest moments in Season 3 so far. Over the course of the interview, which you can read below, Alexander reveals why she decided not to read ahead in the books, what she enjoys about Min's unique sense of style, and how working with Finn — who joined The Wheel of Time in Season 2 — helped strengthen Min and Mat's friendship. She also discusses what Min's conversation with Elaida (Shohreh Aghdashloo) changes regarding Min's perception of her visions, what she most enjoyed about filming the "Hills of Tanchico" scene, and more.

COLLIDER: I've asked some of your castmates this, but I'm curious to hear your answer about how far you've read in the books. Josha [Stradowski] has read the whole series, and Ceara [Coveney] just tries to read to where the show is. Do you not want to know anything too far ahead of where Min’s story is at this point, or have you read beyond Season 3?

KAE ALEXANDER: Well, I was avidly reading it, but then, as the seasons were going, Min’s journey was changing so much. She was veering so far from the books that it wasn't really helpful for me because I was having these expectations from the books every time I would talk to Rafe [Judkins]. It was getting kind of confusing, so it was best for me to just refer to it where we are and then just focus on what we're doing in this show. It's been okay so far. I really enjoyed reading the books, but it just got too confusing.

Min's very much a tomboy in the books. She doesn't really want to dress like other women dress, and I really love how the show has interpreted that through her wardrobe. What have you enjoyed about how Sharon [Gilham] and the costume design team have really interpreted Min's identity, the way that she views herself through her appearance, and the way that she presents herself?

ALEXANDER: I really enjoyed seeing the development of her look, as well, because I don't want her to be too obviously androgynous. It's a really lovely, authentic look that they found. I remember when I first got cast, there were so many illustrations of her, and I'm glad that they found their own look. She has lots of tattoos, and they're quite delicate, actually. Some of them are quite feminine. It's so authentically her that now I don't even think of it as a costume. It's really nice that her look has stayed quite consistent throughout the season. I just really like it. I really, really like the hair, as well. I like that it's not too conventionally androgynous. You can't really quite place her. She's her own entity. There's no vanity to it, but there's still definitely this kind of identity that is different to everyone.

She’ll wear a leather piece with something more flowy, which really plays into the contrast between the masculine and the feminine. That suit that she wears when she's trying to disguise herself and pretend to be White Tower staff? That's one of the sharpest looks Min has had on the show.

ALEXANDER: Yes! It kind of felt good, but kind of not at the same time.

'The Wheel of Time's Kae Alexander Reflects on Creating Min and Mat's "Special Bond" in Season 2

Image via Prime Video

Going back to Season 2, you were really one of the first people in the cast to get the chance to bounce off of Dónal [Finn] when he joined as Mat. How did those early scenes, and getting to really develop that friendship, help the two of you create the foundation for what we're now getting in Season 3?

ALEXANDER: I really, really loved welcoming Dónal in Season 2. It definitely created a very special bond, because I think we had more scenes in order to kind of really introduce him fully. I just loved it so much. It definitely, for sure, like what you said, added that extra depth to our chemistry and the friendship that is now in Season 3.