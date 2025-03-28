Editor's note: The below interview contains spoilers for The Wheel of Time Season 3.If three seasons of The Wheel of Time have taught us anything, it's that many of the greatest threats to our heroes have often been hiding in plain sight. Such is the case for Liandrin Guirale (Kate Fleetwood) — who starts off as a combative presence when we first see her hunting down a male channeler as a member of the Red Ajah and only becomes more antagonistic as the story continues. We probably should've suspected her as a bigger baddie sooner, but once she kidnapped Egwene (Madeleine Madden), Nynaeve (Zoë Robins), and Elayne (Ceara Coveney) and tried to deliver them into the hands of the Seanchan, it became more than a little obvious that Liandrin's intentions were completely nefarious.

As the Season 3 opener confirms (at least, right before the Aes Sedai get to shredding each other), Liandrin is a Darkfriend, a member of the notorious Black Ajah who has sworn herself to the Shadow and is more than capable of breaking the Three Oaths all Aes Sedai must follow. After Liandrin and the other Black Ajah successfully escape from the White Tower (though not without leaving plenty of bodies in their wake), Nynaeve and Elayne are soon hot on their trail — and as their investigation takes them to Tanchico, we realize that this city has a deeper connection to Liandrin's past than we thought.

In the wake of the Season 3 premiere, Collider had the opportunity to speak with Fleetwood about her character's arc in The Wheel of Time. Over the course of the interview, which you can read below, Fleetwood discusses which Easter egg from the books that she's always wanted to work into her performance as Liandrin (and finally getting to include it this season), how filming on location helped her develop a greater understanding of her character, what Liandrin's ultimate ambition is in Season 3, and more.

COLLIDER: Before we get started, I just have to say: justice for Harlots.

KATE FLEETWOOD: Oh, we love that show. I wish they'd bring it back. Wouldn't that be good?

Even just a reunion movie or something would be fun!

FLEETWOOD: It was so ahead of its time, as well, wasn’t it? It was so brilliant. And we laughed. Oh my god, Sam [Morton] and I used to laugh so much. I mean, “And action,” and we’d go, “Sorry!” We laughed, so much. We had such fun, and we cared so much about those characters. My goodness. Anyway, we must talk about The Wheel of Time!

Yes, for sure — and we can't talk [about] this season of Wheel of Time without talking about, first and foremost, the incredible Season 3 opener. What was your experience in terms of filming the whole sequence from start to finish, especially because Liandrin is really at the center of all that action?

FLEETWOOD: I loved it. When Rafe [Judkins] and Justine [Juel Gillmer] mentioned they were going to make me into an “action actress,” I was like, “What do you mean? Like a little roly-poly?” It was like, “No, then you'll be up in a harness, and now you need to go do this and that.” And as an actor, I'm really grateful I get to do so many different things. It was great, great fun. I've said to a couple of people I've spoken to about it that what's so brilliant about that is it's the full crew, all the actors you've got in that scene, all the departments working at absolutely the height of their powers, making one scene, one thing. All of us are involved in making this one thing, and that's very satisfying and very motivating and very connecting and bonding. We wanted the third season to, in a kind of muscular way, grab everybody back into our world, and I think it's achieved that.

Kate Fleetwood Added a Personal Touch to Liandrin's Real Accent in 'The Wheel of Time'

Image via Prime Video

Season 3 brings in even more of Liandrin’s backstory, including the fact that she's from Tanchico, as well as the circumstances that led to the birth of her son. There's this tragic note to her whole history, but for you, as someone who is inhabiting this character, how do details like that really help flesh her out for you to play, and how much did you really know ahead of time before you started getting scripts?

FLEETWOOD: I only found out that backstory when we were prepping Season 2. When they were describing to me that we were going to meet this old man and that he was her son, then, of course, we had to talk about how that happened and how that would be, obviously with the age and the Aes Sedai thing, I still think that’s a different part of the web, as it were. But then I didn't know we were going back home until a few weeks before we started. They sit you each down, and they talk through what your arc’s going to be for that season, so you've got a sense of where it's going. They said, “We're going to take you home, and you're going to meet this past, and we're going to connect up to his death.”

Of course, it’s useful for the other side of that story to bring people to this place — for the bracelets — but of course, it's great to be able to use it as a place to really, really explore what that culture was and what that world is. Since the beginning, there's a little Easter egg in the books I’ve wanted to use ever since I got the part, which is [that] I knew [Liandrin's] voice changed when she was under pressure. She'd sort of taken on this tiny voice, as it were, in the Tower to prove to people that she was just as good as Moiraine. But I knew that she had this peccadillo, or this sort of vulnerability, that when she was under pressure or angry, she would revert back to her rougher roots. My parents are from Liverpool, and so I wanted to put this into the show at some point, just for the readers. So when Rafe and Justine said, “We're going to take her home, and Tanchico’s a port,” I was like, “Well, that's Liverpool! That's my family's background. That's my mom's home.” So I said, “Can I slip into a Scouse accent like that, like Liandrin does in the book? She goes into a rough accent.” They're like, “Yeah, absolutely!”

Of course, because there were so many worlds in the books, we were going to try and paint in each world as many details as you can throw in and put together for an audience to differentiate each world from the other. We need to do that, storytellers. So, they are really practical things, but they're also character things, and they're one and the same for me when you're an actor. The environment connects with your voice, connects with how you move, and all of those things. So, it's just part of the process of making a role. All those details, and you embroider them a bit.

Fans definitely noticed the accent shift, especially in the scene with Liandrin and the other Black Ajah at the wedding. When you're filming on location for Tanchico, and immersed in that environment, how does it help you develop a deeper understanding of who this woman is?

FLEETWOOD: It's not Liverpool, and Liverpool is a wonderful, gorgeous city, but when we walked down that street for the first time, and when you see them walk down... I wish everybody could come and walk down those sets. The detail is off the charts. So, we were in this theme park in Tanchico. There were, like, frogs on skewers, and I think there was a pickled baby somewhere. It was just these weird things because Tanchico is just a bit unhinged, right? The food, there was like a whole culinary culture going on there. You think, “If everyone's doing their job, my job is easy,” because I just have to soak it in. Everyone on The Wheel of Time is doing their job remarkably at the highest possible level, and so you're just like, “This is amazing. It's all here.”

It's in Episode 3, I’ve drawn a circle, and I go back into this room, and I tell Nyomi what we're going to do. And I remember that, to me, the environment was like, “This was a room that I came into that I was always scared of,” [and] trying to take that in. That’s really important to me, what a room does to you and what the memory of an environment does to your body. Then I sit in a chair, I stand—I mean, these are my details that I play, but it's like, “There’s the chair I sat in when I was being treated so badly, and now I can sit in it with authority.” So, how I sit in that chair is not how I used to sit in that chair. For me, it's all those things. That's just a tiny example, but I'm looking for those kinds of details in every single beat I've got on the page.

Kate Fleetwood Teases Liandrin's Ultimate Ambition in 'The Wheel of Time' Season 3