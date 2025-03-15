Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Wheel of Time Season 3 Episodes 1-3.

The Wheel of Time Season 3's three-episode premiere propels the story forward as the characters set off on new individual journeys, new threats pop up, and everything becomes far more dangerous than before. With many more members of the Forsaken now freed and forming their own plots for Rand (Josha Stradowski) and the Black Ajah coming out of hiding to attack the Aes Sedai of the White Tower, Season 3 already promises an intense story, but not every new face is bad. In addition to the villains, several long-awaited characters finally make it into the story. From the introduction of the Taardad Aiel to Perrin's (Marcus Rutherford) encounter with a mysterious Hunter of the Horn named Faile (Isabella Bucceri), the cast grows considerable. Among the additions is Elayne's (Ceara Coveney) family, who, like Elayne, were cut from the first season.

In Season 3, Episode 2, "A Question of Crimson," after a look into the past that shows how ruthless Queen Morgase Trakand (Olivia Williams) can be, the series brings her to Tar Valon to confront Siuan Sanche (Sophie Okonedo) about Elayne getting abducted in Season 2, but she doesn't come alone. Not only does Morgase return her Aes Sedai advisor, Elaida (Shohreh Aghdashloo), but she brings the entire royal family, including her son, Gawyn (Luke Fetherston), her stepson, Galad (Callum Kerr), and the Prince Consort, Gaebril (Nuno Lopes). While Elayne disagrees with her mother, refusing to leave the White Tower to return home as Morgase wants, she is ultimately happy to see her family. While Morgase has been mentioned several times, one member of the family is particularly mysterious. Gaebril, who claims to have been madly in love with Morgase for more than a decade, isn't exactly what he seems.

Lord Gaebril, Prince Consort of Queen Morgase, Is Introduced as a Kind Mentor