Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Wheel of Time Season 3 Episodes 1-3.

The Wheel of Time Season 3 has already raised the stakes for the Prime Video series as new enemies come into focus. As Rand (Josha Stradowski) and his allies regroup after Falme, they must decide what to do next, but the world is changing. Not only is the Black Ajah revealed to be more substantial than they feared, but several more Forsaken are on the loose. While there are 13 Forsaken in the books, each with their own plots and methods, only a handful of them appeared in the first two seasons: Ishamael (Fares Fares), who was defeated in Season 2, Lanfear (Natasha O'Keeffe), and, briefly, Moghedien (Laia Costa). However, in the Season 2 finale, Moghedien reveals the emergence of several more Forsaken who have been freed from their sealed prison as she threatens Lanfear, and Season 3's three-episode premiere doesn't waste time in introducing some of them. Not only do Lanfear and Moghedien return, but Rahvin (Nuno Lopes) and Sammael (Cameron Jack) appear, plus two more — Graendal and Semirhage — are briefly mentioned.

It's no secret that The Wheel of Time's heroes must watch their backs, but the Forsaken have to be cautious as well. As they compete for power, they are as much each other's enemies as Rand's. While there's no telling which one will gain the notice of the Dark One and be named Nae'blis, ruling over the others, Season 3 leaves no doubt as to which Forsaken is the most terrifying so far. Moghedien's mutterings to herself in the final moments of Season 2 gave cause for concern, as did Lanfear's fear of her, but Season 3 makes her much more sinister by showing what she is capable of and how she operates. Though there are many threats, Moghedien is the Forsaken that should scare the show's heroes the most.

Moghedien Is Capable of Creating Gray Men in 'The Wheel of Time' Season 3

Image via Prime Video

Moghedien is not part of the major fight sequences in The Wheel of Time's Season 3 premiere, nor does she reveal her plan, but Episode 1, "To Race the Shadow," does show an ability that is unique to her, even among the Forsaken. The show confirms that Moghedien can create Gray Men, who are also referred to as the Soulless, because it requires a Darkfriend to give their soul completely to the Dark One, giving them the ability to become almost unnoticeable. This ability makes them particularly talented assassins, which Moghedien takes advantage of. The mere fact that she can make them is frightening, especially as the series shows her creating one of the Gray Men via an unwilling participant.

The closing minutes of the Season 3 premiere see Moghedien torturing a man named Jaichim Carridin (Jared Doreck), who clearly resists her efforts until her methods force him to surrender his own soul. While none of the Forsaken are above torture, Lanfear reveals that only one can accomplish creating Gray Men, emphasizing the difficulty of the act. If that distinction is not terrifying enough, Moghedien seemingly sends her Gray Man to kill Nynaeve (Zoë Robins) on more than one occasion. Nynaeve is attacked by a Gray Man earlier in the premiere during the "bubble of evil" that Lanfear creates to manipulate Rand's (Josha Stradowski) friends into leaving his side. Later, Nynaeve and Elayne (Ceara Coveney) are also nearly killed in the White Tower as they investigate the whereabouts of Liandrin (Kate Fleetwood) and the Black Ajah.

Moghedien Has Her Own Plans in 'The Wheel of Time' Season 3

Image via Prime Video

Beyond the Gray Men, Moghedien's long-term goals are unclear. However, she does appear in Tanchico, posing as a servant to the unsuspecting Liandrin and other members of the Black Ajah, a move that tracks in terms of members of the Forsaken hiding in plain sight. In Season 2, Lanfear made contact with Rand directly under the guise of "Selene," while Ishamael inserted himself among the Seanchan nobility. In Season 3, Rahvin does the same, positioning himself as Lord Gaebril, the Prince Consort of Queen Morgase (Olivia Williams), and using compulsion to trick others into believing he's been in her company for decades.

By contrast, Moghedien subtly watches her targets, remaining unnoticed, and it is especially interesting that she does so with people who are already sworn to the Dark One. In the first few minutes of the premiere, these Aes Sedai reveal themselves as Darkfriends by attacking Siuan (Sophie Okonedo) and everyone who defends her, but Moghedien seems to be working against them as well. Spying is what Mogedien does best, as seen by her name "Spider," but there should be no need to watch those already serving the Dark One unless she is planning something else.

Even Lanfear Fears Moghedien in 'The Wheel of Time'