Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Wheel of Time Season 3 Episodes 1-3.

The Wheel of Time Season 3 is already introducing more danger than ever before. With six of the Forsaken active and more likely to reveal themselves, the heroes must watch their backs, but they are not without allies. For one thing, Rand (Josha Stradowski) plans to gain the friendship of the Aiel by venturing to the Waste, but another, more unexpected alliance has formed between Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) and Lanfear (Natasha O'Keeffe).

While both are incredibly powerful and strategic women who certainly have a plan for whatever they are doing, it's an odd pairing. After serving as one of the main villains in Season 2, Lanfear is a risky choice of ally for Moiraine, especially considering how hard Moiraine fought to keep Rand from her. By Season 3, Moiraine knows the danger well enough to keep this alliance a secret but still accepts Lanfear's help after the Forsaken approaches her in Tar Valon.

On the surface, their goals are the same, as they each want to convince Rand to go to Tear and claim Callandor, but something is off about this partnership. Lan (Daniel Henney) tries to convince Moiraine not to work with Lanfear in any capacity, and I think he's right on this one. Lanfear is brutal and didn't hesitate to betray Ishamael (Fares Fares), so why wouldn't she do the same to Moiraine? Like Lanfear herself, Moiraine is always thinking several steps ahead, and neither is above trying to manipulate others, but she should know better than to trust Lanfear. As soon as they formed their uneasy alliance, I knew Moiraine was making a poor choice.

Moiraine and Lanfear Want Different Things for Rand in 'The Wheel of Time'