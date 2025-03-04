The third season of The Wheel of Time is almost upon us. As determined by the weaving of the Pattern, the Dragon Reborn, Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski), will return alongside his companions on March 13. Theirs will be a journey into the Aiel Waste, as the most powerful, most dangerous man in the world seeks to truly discover where he is from. Much will have changed for the young shepherd boy from the Two Rivers. Proclaimed the Dragon Reborn at Falme, Rand will mostly likely begin to channel a lot more. Something he has not often dabbled in. However, his more frequent usage of the One Power isn't the only thing that will change for Rand.

The only reason Rand has embarked upon this life-changing journey is solely due to the determination and guidance of Moiraine Sedai (Rosamund Pike). The journey so far has been anything but smooth for Rand, Moiraine and those who accompany them. The relationship shared between the Aes Sedai and the newly proclaimed Dragon Reborn has also experienced its rough edges. Looking ahead to the new season, Stradowski, in an interview with Reactor, revealed that even that is about to change. “I think Rand still needs Moiraine as a guide, absolutely,” Stradowski said to the publication. “But I think for Rand, it’s more that he wants to be seen by and listened to as well. There are lots of people who walk into the room and tell Rand what to do, or try and to push him into something… no one really asks him, ‘What do you think is a good idea where we should go?’”

The Dragon Reborn Is Coming Into His Own