There are a lot of romantic pairings in The Wheel of Time Season 3, but not all of them are on strong footing at the moment. Rand (Josha Stradowski) and Egwene (Madeleine Madden) are tentatively reunited, while Nynaeve (Zoë Robins) and Lan (Daniel Henney) have a complicated romance. Elayne (Ceara Coveney) and Aviendha (Ayoola Smart) have developed a connection, and even Perrin (Marcus Rutherford) has met someone new in Faile (Isabella Bucceri). However, when it comes to The Wheel of Time's love stories, Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) and Siuan (Sophie Okonedo) still have the longest-standing and most developed relationship, even if it mostly remains a secret. Though their relationship was first explored in Season 1, it is also developed further than what is depicted in the books. This addition gives their romance more stakes, since Moiraine and Siuan have sacrificed their own well-being in pursuit of a larger purpose, but the tragedy of their love story becomes heartbreakingly clear in Season 3's latest episode.

The Wheel of Time Season 3 Episode 5, "Tel'aran'rhiod," emphasizes the emotional division that has grown between Moiraine and Siuan because of their bigger priorities. Throughout the series, they have been working together to both find the Dragon Reborn and prepare the White Tower to support him, dividing those tasks between them, but neither woman has been entirely successful on her end. After years of dedication to theat cause, Moiraine and Siuan had a falling out in Season 2 and have never quite recovered. Throughout Season 3, they have barely interacted, but in Season 3, Episode 5, Moiraine seeks out Siuan, and they share an emotionally charged scene that highlights everything they've sacrificed, especially now that Moiraine expects to die for their cause.

Moiraine and Siuan Share an Emotional Goodbye in 'The Wheel of Time' Season 3