The vision to travel to the Two Rivers in The Wheel of Time, among other locations, in hopes of finding the Dragon Reborn before the Shadow was crafted, honed and executed by Moiraine Sedai (Rosamund Pike) and the Amyrlin Seat, Siuan Sanche (Sophie Okonedo). Both of the Blue Ajah, Moiraine and Siuan have shared a lifetime together, including memories and grand plans which could either save or break the world again. Recent events have, however, strained that friendship with Moiraine banished from the White Tower, and Siuan's grip on the Amyrlin's Seat severely weakened.

Season 2 stretched Moiraine's relationship with the Aes Sedai, and, by extension, Siuan. The pair share a romantic history besides being very good friends. However, with the turmoil swirling around the Amyrlin recently, Pike was asked in a recent interview with Gizmodo, what Moiraine makes of the violent turmoil surrounding Siuan. "The seat of what’s considered power and protection is crumbling," Pike explains. "The White Tower is dividing into factions. There’s basically a mutiny within the White Tower. And it’s a highly dangerous situation because if you have the most powerful woman in the world in a state of civil war, then untold horrors are about to be unleashed on the world. And Moiraine is powerless to help."

The upcoming season of The Wheel of Time will see the Pattern weave even less pleasant threads for Siuan and Moiraine as Elaida do Avriny a'Roihan of the Red Ajah returns to the White Tower. Set to be played by Shohreh Aghdashloo, Elaida has history with both women, having sought the position of Amyrlin at the same time as Siuan. Pike teases that Elaida's return doesn't bode well for Siuan, and sadly, Moiraine will be unable to help. "She knows that Siuan’s support is crumbling," Pike further explains. "Within the Tower, we see the return of a leader who was an arch enemy of Siuan and the person who was the other candidate when Siuan was elected to the Amyrlin Seat—she’s back in pole position and causing havoc again."

This Might Be the End of This Romantic Story

Image via Prime Video

While Moiraine's journey will take her even further away from the White Tower and Tar Valon, her heart will remain with Siuan. Moiraine's path, as does that of the Dragon Reborn, Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski), leads to the Aiel Waste in Season 3. While she strives to get Rand ready for the Last Battle, Moiraine must carry the burden that she might have lost her true love forever. Pike adds:

"Moiraine is obviously exiled and powerless to help. So it’s very conflicting. And Moiraine has lost—she’s basically lost the great love of her life, her Siuan. You’ve got two very proud women who have had a separation and are missing each other desperately, but are too proud to reunite."

The Wheel of Time Season 3 premieres March 13 on Prime Video.