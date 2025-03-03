In the earlier knockings of both the novel series and the Prime Video adaptation, The Wheel of Time's biggest villain, the Dark One, is imprisoned in Shayol Ghul. In the build up to the big bad's potential release, the Forsaken, 13 of his most loyal lieutenants, are working to bring that to fruition. First appearing in the books as Selene, Natasha O’Keeffe was introduced as Lanfear in the second season of the show. Lanfear and Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski), the Dragon Reborn, have since struck up a romance. However, heading into the new season, O'Keeffe teases a shift in her position among her accursed colleagues.

Originally known by the name “Mierin Eronaile,” Lanfear is a revered channeler of the One Power, with Ishamael himself being the only other Forsaken more impressive than her. With more of the Forsaken now roaming the world, Lanfear must watch herself, as these accursed entities derive great joy in backstabbing one another. So where does Lanfear stand in the eyes of the Forsaken? “Lanfear has been completely thrown off her high horse,” O’Keeffe explains to ScreenRant in a recent interview. “It’s interesting to see her trying to switch gears and [find] who to make allies with and who’s not having any of it.”

While the rest of the Forsaken seek out Rand, the Dragon Reborn, for the sole purpose of orchestrating his downfall. Lanfear has a different motive. Hers is an attraction to power. As it was 3,000 years ago with the Dragon, Lews Therin Telamon, it remains the same now. Lanfear desires Rand because he is the most powerful channeler in the world, and there is one Forsaken who hasn't let go of her desire to hurt Lanfear.“Obviously, Moghedien is not going to be any kind of an ally any day soon, if ever,” O’Keeffe continued. Showrunner Rafe Judkins weighs in, saying, “She’s not well-liked amongst the Forsaken,” with O’Keeffe, adding, “She would have thought that after 3,000 years, they may just forgive and forget.” To that flawed assumption by Lanfear, Judkins chimed in as well: “She finds that maybe none of them have forgotten or forgiven the things she’s done in the past.”

Will Lanfear Get Her Way With Rand?