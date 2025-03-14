The third season of The Wheel of Time has premiered on Prime Video with its first three episodes. The epic television series is adapted from the best-selling fantasy novels penned by Robert Jordan. Since the show's premiere in 2021, viewers with a keen eye, who are well-versed in Jordan's written works, will have noticed some variation in the on-screen plot. It is a change that does not exactly sit well with some fans of the franchise, who had hoped for the television series to follow the trajectory of the novels. Showrunner Rafe Judkins has since defended the decision to keep making story and character-based changes in Prime Video's TV adaptation.

Defending the decision, Judkins, in an interview with TechRadar ahead of the third season's premiere, said the changes were necessary for the show's audience to "emotionally understand" the characters that inhabit its world. "I'm always focused on the emotional truth of the characters and trying to get that across on screen," Judkins told the outlet. "That's where television shines. If you're doing an adaptation for television, I think you really need to focus your energies [on that] because that's what the art form of TV does best – it brings those characters across."

Some of the key emotional connections in the books revolve around Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski), Egwene (Madeleine Madden), and Lanfear (Natasha O'Keeffe). Rand's complex relationship with the Forsaken, Lanfear, will be a point of exploration this season, as will his relationship with Egwene, and Judkins seeks to expand on that more than the novels did. "In this season, for instance, we do a lot with the relationships that Rand has with Lanfear and Egwene," Judkins explains, "And neither of those are really present in the books. A lot of what we have to do is condensing [stuff down from the novels], but sometimes we need to expand [on what's on the page]."

Plot Changes Are a Necessary Evil in 'The Wheel of Time'