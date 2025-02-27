From the very beginning, Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski) knew he was special. There was no other reason to explain an Aes Sedai traveling all the way to the Two Rivers to claim him and his friends. The Wheel of Time has spun, the patterns woven, and Rand is now the most dangerous man in the world, having been proclaimed as the Dragon Reborn. Ahead of the show's third season premiere on Prime Video, the series has released a number of new posters that tease new foes and thrilling quests to come.

The first poster features Mat (Dónal Finn) flanked by some residents of the White Tower, including trainees Nynaeve (Zoë Robins) and Elayne (Ceara Coveney), seer Min Farshaw (Kae Alexander), and Aes Sedai leader, the Amyrlin Seat, Siuan Sanche (Sophie Okonedo). Heading into the third season, talk of the Aes Sedai and Mother Siuan brings to mind the fiery and intense opening minutes of the season opener that was released last week. If that is a pointer for things to come, it shpuld be bonkers. Other images offer glimpses of Perrin (Marcus Rutherford), Loial (Hammed Animashaun), Lanfear (Natasha O'Keeffe), Padan Fain (Johann Myers), among others.

Catching our eye, however, is a poster of the group heading into the Aiel Waste. Moiraine Sedai (Rosamund Pike) is flanked by Rand and her warder, Lan (Daniel Henney). Rand's lover, Egwene (Madeleine Madden), and the Maiden of the Spear, Aviendah (Ayoola Smart), the group's guide into the desert territory, complete the image. The proclamation of Rand as the Dragon Reborn at Falme at the end of Season 2, has totally altered the landscape for everyone involved. None more so than al'Thor himself, with Stradowski revealing that the occasion changes the protagonist, saying:

“It has changed him. It’s time for Rand to stand up for who he is and he’s way more active and demanding. And what I was really pushing for with Rafe…we know the prophecies, but prophecies aside, why is Rand the Dragon reborn?”

Moiraine Sedai Must Lose Control In Order To Maintain It