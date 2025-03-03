The Wheel of Time is poised to premiere its third season on March 13, continuing to showcase Rand al'Thor's (Josha Stradowski) journey from simple Two Rivers shepherd boy to the Dragon Reborn. The first two seasons have adapted the first two novels in Robert Jordan's best-selling novel series. However, the third season of the show will be adapting book four, The Shadow Rising, This will mean a trip into the Aiel Waste for Rand and some of his companions. Which in turn means a very special part of the novel series will be adapted earlier than expected.

Rand's trip into the Aiel Waste means the Dragon Reborn will score a visit to the sacred Aiel city of Rhuidean and the many visions that he will have within its boundaries. Showrunner Rafe Judkins has teased adapting this story arc for television, describing it as being both "trippy" and "experimental" in nature. “I love The Shadow Rising book, and we really do get to do all of the core character arcs from that,” Judkins reflects in an interview with ScreenRant. Adding: “I remember reading Rhuidean when I was so much younger and thinking it just blew my mind–the idea of how trippy it was. A lot of fantasy books weren’t so weird or experimental.”

When it comes to fantasy books, there are usually several iconic locations and story arcs that fans of the books would love to explore. Rhuidean and the Aiel Waste suit that bill, and Judkins, a fan of the books, is excited about the prospect of adapting them for the show. He adds:

“It’s fun now, as an adult making this show that we get to do something that is sometimes weird and experimental and trippy, and people are doing things that haven’t been done before in TV. That’s really exciting and feels really special as someone who has read this and cared about it. Even now, today, 30 years later, you’re doing stuff that is new-feeling, and that’s really exciting.”

It's A Journey of Self-Discovery for Rand