Since the return of The Wheel of Time on March 13, the Prime Video series has continued to further explore the world developed by Robert Jordan in his book series of the same name. The third season has made some changes to the plot, with Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski) and his companions heading into the Aiel Waste. One of the major highlights of the trip has been visiting the holy Aiel city of Rhuidean, uncovering the hidden secrets of the people’s past. This involved visiting the past as his ancestors, changing how he sees the world around him.

Natasha O’Keeffe plays one of the villains in the show, Lanfear, one of the Forsaken. Despite her connection to the Dark One, Lanfear has developed a bond with Rand, albeit a complex one. After the events that transpired in the Season 3 episode, The Road to the Spear, Rand and Lanfear's relationship has morphed, becoming deeper and far more nuanced. Speaking in an interview with Screen Rant, series showrunner Rafe Judkins discussed Lanfear (aka Mierin), and how her prison break scene for the Dark One came together. “It’s something we thought a lot about how to bring to screen, because it’s essentially the beginning of evil in the world. It’s the inciting incident, almost,” he said.

One of the biggest credits attributed to the Prime Video adaptation involves how it expands on the novels’ villains. The scene also helped to expand on Lanfear and Rand's relationship as well, Judkins explains:

“In the books. You don’t actually talk to Lanfear. But for me, it was really important to see her and who she was. I thought it was quite interesting, and something we could only do on The Wheel of Time television show, that one of our characters could see another character thousands of years ago, and who she used to be–essentially, who she was before she became a bad girl.”

Lanfear Wasn't Always a Bad Girl