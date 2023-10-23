The second season of The Wheel of Time just ended, and for those wondering if a third season is on the way, the answer is a big yes. A Prime Video original, The Wheel of Time Season 3 was announced a year ahead of its second season premiere, in July 2022. Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time is adapted by Rafe Judkins, from the bestselling, eponymous novel series of the same name written by Robert Jordan, under the pen name of James Oliver Rigney Jr.

Created as an epic fantasy tale comprising magic, war, love, drama, and action, The Wheel of Time became a breakout hit and gained immense popularity among fans of the books as well as fantasy buffs. If the show’s first season was a huge critical and commercial success, the second season surpassed the popularity, with rave reviews from critics, with Collider's own Carly Lane describing it as “A Darker, Fractured, More Thrilling Turn for the Series.” Ending with an explosive finale, the second season’s ending effectively paves the way for another exciting new season. Season 3 of The Wheel of Time series is set to be adapted from the fourth book, The Shadow Rising. At the 2023 New York Comic Con, Judkins also teased the plot arcs and what to expect in the upcoming third season. While you wait for the release announcement and other updates on the third season, check out what to expect from The Wheel of Time Season 3, including the potential plot, cast and characters, and everything we know.

The Wheel of Time Release Date November 19, 2021 Cast Barney Harris, Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Michael McElhatton, Sophie Okonedo, Peter Franzen Main Genre Fantasy Genres Fantasy, Sci-Fi Rating TV-14 Seasons 3

When Is 'The Wheel of Time' Season 3 Coming Out?

Image via Prime Video

Since the second season ended this October and the storylines of the upcoming season were just announced, it would be a while before The Wheel of Time Season 3 gets a release date. Looking at its past production timelines, it’s safe to say that the upcoming third season will probably arrive some time in late 2024. Watch this space for the latest updates on the release date of The Wheel of Time Season 3.

Where Can You 'The Wheel of Time' Season 3?

A Prime Video original, The Wheel of Time streams exclusively on the streamer. So, whenever the new season arrives, it would be available to watch on Prime Video for a subscription. For those yet to catch up on the show, both the first and second seasons are currently streaming on Prime Video. You can also buy the first season on Apple TV, Vudu, and Microsoft store.

How Many Episodes Are There in 'The Wheel of Time' Season 3?

The first two seasons of the fantasy series had eight episodes each, with each episode running for about an hour. So, going by that trend, the third season should also have eight episodes. However, the fourth book in the series is the longest, so the third season’s adaptation from the same could lead to more episodes than the earlier two.

Watch this space for more updates on the episodes of The Wheel of Time Season 3.

Is There 'The Wheel of Time' Season 3 Trailer?

At the moment, there is no news on the trailer or teaser for The Wheel of Time Season 3, and we can only expect a promo once the filming for the new season has begun or at least when the release date is confirmed. So, stay tuned for the latest updates on the official trailer of The Wheel of Time Season 3.

Who Stars in 'The Wheel of Time' Season 3?

Image via Amazon

The ensemble cast of The Wheel of Time is easily one of the biggest highlights of the series. The main cast members from the second season are expected to reprise their roles for the third season along with other important characters from the previous seasons since everyone’s stories are interconnected. So, for Season 3, the returning members would include Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred, Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor, Sophie Okonedo as Siuan Sanche, Daniel Henney as al'Lan Mandragoran, Dónal Finn as Mat Cauthon, Madeleine Madden as Egwene Al'Vere, Zoë Robbins as Nynaeve al'Meara, and Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara.

Some of the recurring characters from the first season, including Álvaro Morte as Logain Ablar, Jennifer Cheon Garcia as Leane Sharif, Johann Myers as Padan Fain, Taylor Napier as Maksim, and Emmanuel Imani as Ihvon, were promoted to main roles in Season 2. So, most likely, we will be seeing them in Season 3 as well. Other cast members like Guy Roberts, Arnas Fedaravicius, Gregg Chillingirain, Meera Syal, Natasha O'Keeffe, Maja Simonsen, Ragga Ragnars, Jay Duffy, Rima Te Wiata, Thomas Chaanhing, Ceara Coveney, Ayoola Smart, Laia Costa, etc. who were added to the second season could also be reprising their roles for The Wheel of Time Season 3, albeit depending on how the creators adapt the stories from the books.

Who is Making 'The Wheel of Time' Season 3?

Rafe Judkins created The Wheel of Time for Prime Video as an original series. A screenwriter and producer, Judkins is best known for writing and producing Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Netflix’s Hemlock Grove. He has also previously written for the spy-comedy series Chuck, My Own Worst Enemy, and the 2022 action-adventure film Uncharted. He also appeared as a contestant on Survivor Season 11.

Judkins also serves as the series showrunner and an executive producer. Rick Selvage, Larry Mondragon, Ted Field, Mike Weber, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe, and Sanaa Hamri also executive produce. Rosamund Pike serves as the producer with production managed by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios, along with Radar Pictures, Iwot Pictures, Long Weekend, and Little Island Productions. Scottish composer and record producer Lorne Balfe composes the music for the fantasy series, which makes for an integral element of its production. Balfe is best known for his work in films like MCU’s Black Widow and shows like The Crown and Genius, the latter of which earned him an Emmy nomination.

What Is the Story of 'The Wheel of Time' Season 3?

Image via Prime Video

As showrunner Judkins revealed on X (formerly known as Twitter), “S3 is even more sophisticated and rich and deep than S2.”

The Wheel of Time Season 3 will of course, pick up from where the second season ended. In the season 2 finale, we saw a final battle where Rand is declared as the Dragon who will ultimately save the world from falling into darkness. He is also reunited with his friends and they all fight against the Strangers and Whitecloaks. Mat Cauthon blows the Horn of Valere and summons all the heroes of the Horn to fight in the last battle. So based on this, we can expect the upcoming season to be dominated by Rand’s arc, where he would have a big responsibility and role in the story.

In the fourth book, The Shadow Rising, from which the upcoming season is being adapted, Rand has decreed himself as the Dragon Reborn, Padan is out for revenge, and a coup happens. So, these few arcs could become the storylines for the third season. However, as we have seen so far in the show, the third season will also not be a word-by-word adaptation of the book, but rather built around the growth of its characters.