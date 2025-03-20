Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Wheel of Time Season 3 Episode 4.

The Wheel of Time takes place in an expansive universe, with several different kingdoms and cities already playing an important role. From the Two Rivers to Tar Valon to Cairhien to Falme, the various locations are distinct in their appearance, the people who live there, and the challenges they represent. As the characters go their separate ways, spreading out across the world, more locations appear in the series. Although Season 2 introduces three Aiel characters in Aviendha (Ayoola Smart), Bain (Ragga Ragnars), and Chiad (Maja Simonsen), Season 3 goes further, finally revealing the Aiel Waste as Rand (Josha Stradowski) goes to their home, ready to win over the People of the Dragon and be proclaimed the Car'a'carn.

The Aiel have a unique culture that is difficult for outsiders (or "wetlanders," as the Aiel call them) to understand. But Season 3, Episode 4, "The Road to the Spear," takes strides in explaining the differences by introducing a new location: Rhuidean, an ancient city in the Three-fold Land. The home of the Aiel is a desert so vast that people refer to it as the Waste, but even so, the city of Rhuidean is distinctive. Rhuidean is deserted, and few even enter it. Yet it is a significant part of Aiel culture, uniting all the clans that often war with each other. Rhuidean is sacred ground to the Aiel, and few among them are ever allowed to venture in. This makes it especially notable that Rand, Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), and Aviendha each go on their own journey in the dangerous city.

'The Wheel of Time's Rhuidean Is Significant to the Aiel

Also known as "the City in the Clouds" due to the strange fog covering it, Rhuidean is a mysterious place, partially because few are allowed to enter it. Season 3, Episode 4 shows a line of Aiel spears blocking the way to the city, adding a barrier between the sacred ground and the rest of the Waste. When visiting Rhuidean, even the biggest feuds between different clans are put aside. When traveling in Season 3, Episode 3, "Seeds of Shadow," Aviendha explains that there is a blood feud between the Taardad and the Shaido clans, so believing their enemies are in the area, the group must move more quickly. However, when they run into the Shaido on the outskirts of Rhuidean, both sides quickly agree not to fight due to where they are.

Rhuidean is important for many reasons, but one is its status as the home of Avendesora, the Tree of Life. This tree is so important to the Aiel that after King Laman of Cairhien, Moiraine's (Rosamund Pike) uncle, destroyed a sapling of Avendesora gifted to Cairhien in order to construct his new throne, the Aiel declared war against him. Yet, apart from Avendesora, Rhuidean serves an even more important purpose for the leaders of the Aiel. Not only are prospective clan chiefs and women training to be Wise Ones the only ones who can enter the city, but they must experience Rhuidean as a part of their training. Many who enter die there, proving the dangers of Rhuidean, but those who survive cannot speak of what they see. Because of this rule, Rand has no idea what he will find inside the city, but he must go in to prove himself the Car'a'carn, gaining two dragon markings on his arms and fulfilling yet another prophecy.

Rhuidean's History Is Important to 'The Wheel of Time'

While few Aiel understand why it is significant, the history of Rhuidean is an important part of their story. The city was founded after the Breaking of the World but before the Trolloc Wars, meaning it is at least 2,000 years old. Rhuidean was created by the Jenn Aiel, the only group who kept to their non-violent ways, with help from Aes Sedai. Modeled after the cities from before the Breaking, Rhuidean consists of grand palaces, but they are incomplete. Already smaller than the likes of Tear or Camelyn, Rhuidean was never fully populated before the Jenn died out, leaving it abandoned.

Originally intended for the dual purpose of providing a safe haven for the Jenn and protecting the items that the Aes Sedai entrusted to their ancestors, the unpopulated Rhuidean contains several important items. The Avendesora, which grows from the center of the city, is the last known Chora tree, which were common before the Breaking. These tree-like constructs from the Age of Legends were known to emit a sense of peace to those under their branches, making Avendesora an important relic. The Tree of Life becomes even more significant when the series reveals it hides Sakarnen, an incredibly powerful sa'angreal that serves as another of Rhuidean's secrets. Sakarnen is not the only item of the One Power present in Rhuidean, however; Robert Jordan's books describe hundreds of angreal, sa'angreal, and ter'angreal stored in the city, and while the Prime Video series does not show all of them, it does include two ter'angreal: the glass columns and the three rings.

'The Wheel of Time' Reveals Rhuidean's Significance Through Rand's Journey